Envoy Air targeted in Oracle-linked hacking campaign

By AJ Vicens (Reuters) -Envoy Air, American Airlines' largest regional carrier, suffered a hack in recent days as part of the wave of extortion attempts from hackers exploiting Oracle E-Business Suite applications, the company confirmed on Friday. A spokesperson for the Irving, Texas-based company, which operates more than 160 aircraft on 875 daily flights, said in an email that it is aware of the incident, and that the company is investigating and has contacted law enforcement. “We have conducted a thorough review of the data at issue and have confirmed no sensitive or customer data was affected,” the spokesperson said. “A limited amount of business information and commercial contact details may have been compromised.” The company is the second entity to confirm it was hacked as a result of a campaign targeting Oracle E-Business Suite applications claimed by “CL0P,” a cybercriminal extortion group with a history of wide-ranging compromises against third-party software or service providers. CL0P listed American Airlines on its website as a victim late on Thursday. The timing of the attack was not clear. CL0P did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to an email address used by the group. An American Airlines spokesperson referred questions on the hacking to Envoy Air. Experts at Google, a unit of Alphabet, said on October 9 that “mass amounts of customer data” were stolen in an operation that may have begun as early as three months ago. Harvard University confirmed it had been attacked in a similar fashion earlier this week, according to cybersecurity news outlet the Record. (Reporting by AJ Vicens in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

