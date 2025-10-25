LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 16:14:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

By Giulio Piovaccari MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari is tapping into crypto markets and tech-rich youngsters with a planned new digital token that its wealthiest fans will be able to use in an auction for a Ferrari 499P, the endurance car that won three straight Le Mans titles. The plan for now is limited in scope and is an effort by the Italian sports car maker to tap into a trend among luxury brands seeking access to the growing wealth of younger tech entrepreneurs, as AI and data centres drive investment and markets around the world.  It comes after Ferrari, which is also developing its first electric car, began accepting Bitcoin, ethereum and USDC for car purchases in the United States in 2023 and extended the service to Europe last year. Ferrari is working with Italian fintech Conio to launch the 'Token Ferrari 499P' for members of its Hyperclub — which groups 100 of its most exclusive clients, with a passion for endurance races – to trade amongst themselves and bid on the racing model. It is set to debut with the start of the 2027 World Endurance Championship season. "This is about strengthening the sense of belonging among our most loyal customers," Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera told Reuters. With prominent backers including U.S. President Donald Trump, crypto prices have surged, but regulators warn loose oversight and speculative trading creates risks for investors and financial stability. Bitcoin is up 60% in the last year. The token will still take time to become a reality. Conio is applying for a licence under the European Union's new crypto regulation, but sees room for growth. "The potential for development is enormous," said Conio's Chief Fintech Strategist and project architect Davide Rallo. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Chizu Nomiyama)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 4:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India: Bold Design, Smart Tech, and Luxury Features

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for about $3.46 billion

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

UN cybercrime treaty to be signed in Hanoi to tackle global offences

LATEST NEWS

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Australian Women Cricketers Molestation: See BCCI’s Response To The Case

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

Cricket-Rohit and Kohli bid likely farewell to Australia as winners

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

US TREASURY OFFICIAL: TALKS WITH CHINA CONCLUDED FOR SATURDAY, VERY CONSTRUCTIVE

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car
Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car
Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car
Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

QUICK LINKS