Foldable iPhone In Testing Phase, Leak Reveals Key Specs Ahead Of 2026 Launch

With Samsung set to introduce its future generation foldable phones, Apple enthusiasts are abuzz with a new set of rumors suggesting what could be the tech giant’s solution to the world of foldable phones.

Apple’s much-hyped foldable iPhone is reportedly in the testing phase of an unfinalized version, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station quoted by MacRumors.

Key Specs Revealed

Though the design continues to be developed, the leaked information provides a tantalizing preview.

The unfolded screen is said to be 7.58 inches, a hair smaller than earlier estimates, which had anticipated a 7.8-inch display.

It will also have dual 48MP back cameras, which will presumably continue Apple’s course of prioritizing camera quality in high-end models.

The phone is said to feature a hinge constructed of an amorphous metal glass composite and a titanium alloy body, which could enhance ruggedness, a prevalent issue in the foldable phone space.

A 2026 Launch Still in the Cards

The latest leak comes on the heels of comments from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the foldable iPhone was close to production and targeting a 2026 launch window.

While the two reports vary somewhat in screen size, they both indicate active development going on behind the scenes, and potential tweaks as Apple continues to hone the device.

It is not uncommon for prototypes to deviate during the testing phase in the early stages. Accordingly, the slight difference in screen size is likely the result of developing design preferences rather than contrary information.

What It Means for the Market

Apple has been expected to enter the foldable fray for years, but that is exactly what Apple does: it takes its time to get new shapes right.

With Samsung and other Android players years invested in foldables, Apple is under pressure to innovate and catch up, or surpass, current standards.

If the leaks hold water, Apple’s foray into the foldables segment would come with premium materials, sophisticated engineering, and high-end camera features, ready to be a top player from the get-go.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Download Now Available On Xbox Store—But You Can’t Play It Yet