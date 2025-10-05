LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 16:23:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported record third-quarter revenue on strong demand for artificial intelligence products, though it missed the market forecast and offered caution about exchange rates. Revenue for Nvidia's biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler jumped 11% from the same quarter last year to T$2.057 trillion ($67.71 billion), Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday. While that was below the T$2.134 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate, Foxconn said the result was better than expected. On a U.S. dollar basis, Foxconn said third quarter revenue rose 16.1% on year. The Taiwan dollar has strengthened some 8% so far this year against the greenback. Strong AI demand led to robust revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division. Smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, posted a slight revenue decline, affected by exchange rates, the company said. September revenue rose 14.2% on year to T$837.1 billion, a record for that month. Operations are expected to "maintain sequential quarterly growth as AI server shipments continue to ramp up in the fourth quarter" and due to the traditional peak season ahead of year-end holidays in major Western markets, the company said. "However, the impact of the global political and economic situation and exchange rate fluctuations will need continued close monitoring," it added, without elaborating. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It will report third quarter earnings on November 12. Foxconn's shares have risen 23% this year, outperforming the 16% rise for the Taiwan market. The stock closed up 0.44% on Friday ahead of the revenue data release, compared with a 1.45% gain for the benchmark index. ($1 = 30.3800 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
OpenAI to boost content owners' control for Sora AI video app, plans monetization
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Data centres in space? Jeff Bezos says it's possible

LATEST NEWS

Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes
Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished
New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer
72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health
Brazilian scammers, raking in millions, used Gisele Bundchen deepfakes on Instagram ads
Emergency System Activated, Air India Flight Lands Safely
Wall St eyes Washington standoff with stocks near records
OPEC+ opts for modest oil output hike as glut fears mount
UK Carrier Strike Group Strengthens Partnership With India Through Exercise Konkan And Port Visits
Flooding Due To Heavy Rains In Nepal Leaves More Than 50 Dead, Details Here
Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

QUICK LINKS