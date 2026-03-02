LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From iPhone 17e To New iPads: Apple All Set For First Event Of 2026—Check Device List And Schedule

From iPhone 17e To New iPads: Apple All Set For First Event Of 2026—Check Device List And Schedule

Apple is set to host its first 2026 event on March 4, with possible announcements starting earlier, as hinted by CEO Tim Cook. Expected launches include the iPhone 17e, a low-cost MacBook, updated MacBook Pro and Air models with new M5 chips, new iPads, and a Gemini-powered Siri update in iOS 26.4.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 2, 2026 16:53:55 IST

Tech giant Apple is gearing up for its first event of 2026 on 4th March in New York, London, and Shanghai at 9 am ET (7:30 PM IST). However, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, things may begin even before the event takes place. 

On popular microblogging platform X, he wrote that “big week ahead”, with the first announcement likely coming later today. But what is the company planning? 



In past weeks the internet was filled with rumours that the tech giant is going to launch a bunch of new products which can make their debut right before the event takes place. The expected devices consist of the iPhone 17e, a new low-cost MacBook, and many more. Here are five new devices that are likely to be launched from Apple. Apart from the new devices, the company will also introduce a new update to Siri as part of iOS 26.4 that the company has recently signed with Google for Gemini powered Siri. 

Low-cost MacBook 

The company is gearing up for a new MacBook. The reports suggest that the new device will be the most affordable MacBook in the lineup. The device is expected to be priced around $599, which is roughly Rs 54,000 in the US. 

The low-cost MacBook is likely to feature a 12.9-inch LCD display and is expected to come in bright colours such as yellow, green, and pink. However, other details are still under the hood. 

iPhone 17e 

The company is going to bring the successor of iPhone 16e which turned out to be one of the most popular smartphones globally. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 17e as an affordable phone from the brand. However, the company has not revealed the pricing detail but for context the iPhone 16e was launched in India at Rs 59,900. 

New chips for MacBook Pro 

Last year the company launched M5 MacBook Pro and now current rumours suggest that the company is going to launch the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips 

New MacBook Air 

The MacBook Air is also going to receive a new upgrade. The device may come with a new M5 chip during the special experiment event. 

New iPads 

According to media reports, the company is also expected to launch two new iPad, a new iPad Air and the iPad 12th generation. The iPad Air will likely to be powered by the M4 chipset, which will be a notable update from the M3 model. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 4:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS