From iPhone 17e To New iPads: Apple All Set For First Event Of 2026—Check Device List And Schedule

Tech giant Apple is gearing up for its first event of 2026 on 4th March in New York, London, and Shanghai at 9 am ET (7:30 PM IST). However, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, things may begin even before the event takes place.

In past weeks the internet was filled with rumours that the tech giant is going to launch a bunch of new products which can make their debut right before the event takes place. The expected devices consist of the iPhone 17e, a new low-cost MacBook, and many more. Here are five new devices that are likely to be launched from Apple. Apart from the new devices, the company will also introduce a new update to Siri as part of iOS 26.4 that the company has recently signed with Google for Gemini powered Siri.

Low-cost MacBook

The company is gearing up for a new MacBook. The reports suggest that the new device will be the most affordable MacBook in the lineup. The device is expected to be priced around $599, which is roughly Rs 54,000 in the US.

The low-cost MacBook is likely to feature a 12.9-inch LCD display and is expected to come in bright colours such as yellow, green, and pink. However, other details are still under the hood.

iPhone 17e

The company is going to bring the successor of iPhone 16e which turned out to be one of the most popular smartphones globally. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 17e as an affordable phone from the brand. However, the company has not revealed the pricing detail but for context the iPhone 16e was launched in India at Rs 59,900.

New chips for MacBook Pro

Last year the company launched M5 MacBook Pro and now current rumours suggest that the company is going to launch the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

New MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is also going to receive a new upgrade. The device may come with a new M5 chip during the special experiment event.

New iPads

According to media reports, the company is also expected to launch two new iPad, a new iPad Air and the iPad 12th generation. The iPad Air will likely to be powered by the M4 chipset, which will be a notable update from the M3 model. Also Read: Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

