From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 To BMW F450 GS: Bikes Set To Rule Indian Roads In 2026

From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 To BMW F450 GS: Bikes Set To Rule Indian Roads In 2026

2026 is going to be a exciting year for bike riders. Companies from BMW to Bajaj are launching set to launch their bikes in India with major upgradation set for Indian roads.

Bikes to launch in 2026
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 4, 2026 19:34:17 IST

2026 has begun and this year is going to be exciting for bike lovers with many new launches and updates planned. Here is a compiled list of all the most anticipated motorcycles that we are looking forward to seeing. 

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will complete the brand’s 650cc parallel-twin family. This bullet will be a higher capacity avatar of the iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The bike has the same styling and retro charm. The bike will likely be launched in January 2026 and its expected ex-showroom price of around Rs.3.50 lakh. 

The bike will be powered by the same 649cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel twin engine generating 47bhp and 52Nm of torque. The bike was revealed in India during Motoverse 2025, and the company has also released a list of all the official accessories that will be available. 

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 

The Royal Enfield, after the launch of its Bullet 650, will be focusing on the new 750cc platform. This is going to be the first bike to be launched on this platform. Powering the bike will be a heavily modified version of the 650cc engine, which is expected to generate around 55bhp and 65Nm of torque. 

The Himalayan 750 will target those riders who are looking for an affordable middle-weight adventure bike, with serious highway capabilities. The bike is expected to be unveiled at EICMA 2026. 

New Sporty Bajaj Pulsar 125 

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to expand its lineup in India with updated models in 2026. The first bike in this lineup could be a sportier 125cc commuter bike. All the other brands have entered this segment. Bajaj can use this opportunity to launch a more feature packed 125cc bike. This is expected to come equipped with a TFT console and additional connectivity features. 

BMW F 450 GS 

The BMW F 450 GS was scheduled to be launched at India Bike Week 2025, but due to a venue change, BMW Motorrad decided to postpone the launch. The bike is likely to be launched in January 2026 marking it the most affordable BMW bike in India. 

The bike will be based on a brand new 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine platform producing 48bhp and 43Nm of torque. The engine will also be used to make more models down the line 

KTM RC 160 

Popular sports bike brand KTM has been developing a new entry level sports bike, which will be a direct competition to Yamaha R15. The upcoming bike will be based on the KTM 160 Duke, offering the same engine and cycle parts. 

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 7:34 PM IST
