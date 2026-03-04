Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Google Gemini lets users turn their photos into vibrant Holi themed images by using detailed AI prompts that control lighting, colours and composition while preserving facial features. With ready made prompts ranging from street style action shots to cinematic portraits, anyone can easily create festive, shareable Holi visuals in just a few steps.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 4, 2026 09:31:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

In case you want to wish someone a happy Holi 2026 with the help of innovative AI art, the Gemini AI created by Google can be an interesting option to create some colorful and festival related images using personal photos. 

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

The general concept is straightforward You choose a picture of your face and upload the front side of it on the Gemini app or Web site and then the artificial intelligence processes a series of questions that it uses to turn that image into a collection of Holi related images. Since Gemini has had the propensity to distort facial features without any intention, the article is keen on using good lighting and clearly telling the model to maintain the features that make him original in each prompt. This will mean that the images created remain familiar and relatable to your image.

The guide also includes 20 ready-to-use Gemini prompts specifically set up to produce striking results when the user is trying to get started.

You Might Be Interested In

  1. Street-style action shot during a chaotic Holi street festival with flying pink and yellow gulal.

  2. Holi fashion look at a luxury estate party with vibrant dry colours on a white outfit.

  3. Morning thali profile on a sunlit terrace holding a brass Holi colour thali.

  4. The pichkari frame under heritage palace arches with a dramatic splash of crimson water.

  5. Classic bike look with gulal-coated denim and a vintage motorcycle backdrop. 

  6. Colour bomb freeze frame with 8K slow-motion gold and violet gulal explosion. 

  7. Minimalist high-fashion Holi portrait with a single cyan splash against a clean backdrop. 

  8. High-energy Holi DJ party shot with shallow depth of field and blurred dancers. 

  9. Cinematic rain-soaked Holi scene mixing rain with washed-out blue and pink colours.

  10. Holika Dahan eve portrait by bonfire light with floating embers.

  11. Luxury street-style Holi editorial with neon orange and teal festival splatters.

  12. Tropical destination Holi with pastel gulal near a sunny beach setting. 

  13. High-angle rooftop Holi image with thick layers of colourful powder. 

  14. Rangwali Holi block party portrait with reflective sunglasses and airborne dust.

  15. Blue-hour silhouette Holi portrait at dusk with rim-light and pink gulal cloud.

  16. Anamorphic lens Holi shot with lens flares and cobalt blue powder. 

  17. Post-Holi wipe portrait showing half-clean, half-coloured face.

  18. Smoke bomb festival portrait with orange smoke and dry colours in motion. 

  19. Cyber-Holi night portrait under neon UV light with fluorescent gulal.

  20. Rain-streaked glass Holi portrait through colourful droplets on a window.

Every prompt also explains not only the visual theme, e.g. the street style action shot at a Rangwali festival or the close up shot with gulal powder, but also the technical photography components of light, lens, and composition. Every instruction emphasizes the fact that no matter what, the identity of the subject should not be distorted, i.e. their eyes, nose, skin color and other features of their face should not be changed. In case they are altered in the least bit by the output, a user is recommended to re create the image until the original identity is preserved.

ALSO READ: Samsung Rolls Out ‘Holi Hai’ Festive Deals On Bespoke AI Appliances, Offers Up To Rs 20,000 Cashback And Free Installation | Check All Offers

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Google GeminiGoogle Gemini AIGoogle Gemini AI holiGoogle Gemini AI holi promptGoogle Gemini holi prompthappy holi wishes images

RELATED News

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Samsung Rolls Out ‘Holi Hai’ Festive Deals On Bespoke AI Appliances, Offers Up To Rs 20,000 Cashback And Free Installation | Check All Offers

Tata Tiago EV Facelift To Arrive Soon: Updated Exterior, New Alloy Wheels And Improved Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

When Will 6G Debut In India? Jio Airtel Partners With This Company To Bring High Speed Network—Check Details And Launch Timeline

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion All-Set To Launch: Sony LYTIA 710 Camera, Massive 7000mAh Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features And Price

LATEST NEWS

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say ‘This Era Feels Different’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Why Has South Korea’s KOSPI Crashed? Samsung, SK Hynix Plunge, Circuit Breakers Activated – Here’s Is What We Know

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandok Mehendi: Did Sara Tendulkar Steal The Spotlight In A Mirror-Work Gujarati Lehenga? Watch Video

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts
Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts
Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts
Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

QUICK LINKS