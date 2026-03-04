In case you want to wish someone a happy Holi 2026 with the help of innovative AI art, the Gemini AI created by Google can be an interesting option to create some colorful and festival related images using personal photos.

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

The general concept is straightforward You choose a picture of your face and upload the front side of it on the Gemini app or Web site and then the artificial intelligence processes a series of questions that it uses to turn that image into a collection of Holi related images. Since Gemini has had the propensity to distort facial features without any intention, the article is keen on using good lighting and clearly telling the model to maintain the features that make him original in each prompt. This will mean that the images created remain familiar and relatable to your image.

The guide also includes 20 ready-to-use Gemini prompts specifically set up to produce striking results when the user is trying to get started.

Street-style action shot during a chaotic Holi street festival with flying pink and yellow gulal. Holi fashion look at a luxury estate party with vibrant dry colours on a white outfit. Morning thali profile on a sunlit terrace holding a brass Holi colour thali. The pichkari frame under heritage palace arches with a dramatic splash of crimson water. Classic bike look with gulal-coated denim and a vintage motorcycle backdrop. Colour bomb freeze frame with 8K slow-motion gold and violet gulal explosion. Minimalist high-fashion Holi portrait with a single cyan splash against a clean backdrop. High-energy Holi DJ party shot with shallow depth of field and blurred dancers. Cinematic rain-soaked Holi scene mixing rain with washed-out blue and pink colours. Holika Dahan eve portrait by bonfire light with floating embers. Luxury street-style Holi editorial with neon orange and teal festival splatters. Tropical destination Holi with pastel gulal near a sunny beach setting. High-angle rooftop Holi image with thick layers of colourful powder. Rangwali Holi block party portrait with reflective sunglasses and airborne dust. Blue-hour silhouette Holi portrait at dusk with rim-light and pink gulal cloud. Anamorphic lens Holi shot with lens flares and cobalt blue powder. Post-Holi wipe portrait showing half-clean, half-coloured face. Smoke bomb festival portrait with orange smoke and dry colours in motion. Cyber-Holi night portrait under neon UV light with fluorescent gulal. Rain-streaked glass Holi portrait through colourful droplets on a window.

Every prompt also explains not only the visual theme, e.g. the street style action shot at a Rangwali festival or the close up shot with gulal powder, but also the technical photography components of light, lens, and composition. Every instruction emphasizes the fact that no matter what, the identity of the subject should not be distorted, i.e. their eyes, nose, skin color and other features of their face should not be changed. In case they are altered in the least bit by the output, a user is recommended to re create the image until the original identity is preserved.

ALSO READ: Samsung Rolls Out ‘Holi Hai’ Festive Deals On Bespoke AI Appliances, Offers Up To Rs 20,000 Cashback And Free Installation | Check All Offers