LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability

Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability

Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 02:07:08 IST

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series is set to revolutionise macro photography with its telephoto camera, allowing users to capture stunning close-up shots from a distance.

According to recent reports obtained by GSM Arena, the Pixel 10 family will boast a tele-macro feature, enabling the telephoto lens to take macro photos.

Key camera features include:

– Tele-Macro Capability: The Pixel 10’s telephoto camera will support macro photography, allowing for high-quality close-up shots with better background blur and less distortion compared to ultrawide lenses.

– Ultrawide Macro: The ultrawide camera will retain its macro capabilities, focusing closer than the telephoto lens and providing users with two options for capturing close-up shots.

– Camera Setup: The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a primary wide-angle camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom.

Additional features and specifications include:

– Tensor G5 SoC: The Pixel 10 devices will be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC, which promises improved performance and efficiency.

– Qi2 Wireless Charging: All Pixel 10 models will support Qi2 wireless charging, with magnets integrated into the cases rather than the phones themselves.

– New Color Options: The Pixel 10 series will introduce fresh colorways, including Ultra Blue, Limoncello, and Smoky Green.

– Improved Video Stabilisation: The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature gimbal-level video stabilisation, rivalling dedicated gimbal stabilisers.

The Google Pixel 10 series is slated for launch on August 20, with devices becoming available on August 28.

The lineup is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cameragoogle pixelphonestelephoto

RELATED News

Meta to launch Oakley-branded smart glasses
Here's what we know about US' PlayStation's concert series
Apple expands Audio Mix feature beyond Photos App with iOS 26
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Instagram rolls out new 'Repost', 'Interactive Map', and 'Friend Tab' features

LATEST NEWS

Gen Z Women In Mumbai Are Freezing Their Eggs: The New Trend And What It Means
Enviromental activist David Suzuki biopic in works, makers to introduce project at TIFF 2025
Dhruva Harsh's 'Elham' Finds Its Way Back to Delhi, Delights Audience at Jagran Film Fest
PM Modi To Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan On Sept 17 For Women’s Health
Asia Cup begins tomorrow with Afghanistan-Hong Kong clash, India to begin campaign against UAE
Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study
Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability
Climate change may destroy Bengal tiger's home, study suggests
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet
"Thank you PM Modi for standing with Israel": Benjamin Netanyahu thanks India for support after terror attack in Jerusalem
Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability
Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability
Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability
Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability

QUICK LINKS