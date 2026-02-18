Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google’s ‘Most’ Affordable Phone

US-based tech company is all set to launch Google Pixel 10a and begin the pre-orders on 18th February 2026. The phone is considered as the most affordable phone from the brand, and it is said to be the successor of Google Pixel 9a.
Google Pixel 10a features and specification
The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i with support for Bluetooth 6. The device is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The rear panel of the device is likely to feature a primary sensor of 48MP and 13MP of ultrawide sensor.
The phone is expected to run on Android 16 out of the box with support for Android 17 beta and promised OS and security update for 7 years
This is a developing story
