Home > Tech and Auto > Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google's 'Most' Affordable Phone

Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google's 'Most' Affordable Phone

Google is all set to reveal its new Pixel 10a which is expected to be the most affordable phone from the brand. The device is likely to be powered by Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 18, 2026 10:26:16 IST

Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google’s ‘Most’ Affordable Phone

US-based tech company is all set to launch Google Pixel 10a and begin the pre-orders on 18th February 2026. The phone is considered as the most affordable phone from the brand, and it is said to be the successor of Google Pixel 9a. 

Google Pixel 10a features and specification 

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i with support for Bluetooth 6. The device is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The rear panel of the device is likely to feature a primary sensor of 48MP and 13MP of ultrawide sensor. 

The phone is expected to run on Android 16 out of the box with support for Android 17 beta and promised OS and security update for 7 years  

This is a developing story 

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google's 'Most' Affordable Phone

