Home > Tech and Auto > Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here's How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Google is making Gemini-powered AI tools in Gmail free for all users, enabling features like email summaries, Help Me Write, and smart replies to help manage emails faster, with rollout starting in the US.

Gmail rolls out AI feature, credit: X
Gmail rolls out AI feature, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 9, 2026 13:15:01 IST

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Google is expanding access to its AI features in Gmail by adding some Gemini 3 tools free for all users. Prior to this, features like AI Overviews, Smart Replies, and Help Me Write were only limited to subscribers of Google AI Plus or Ultra, but now users can use these features without paying for subscription. 

AI tools to manage Emails 

The AI features in Gmail’s inbox help users to manage their email more efficiently by filtering clutter and providing a quick summary of important messages. This feature can also condense long “Reply to All” chains, saving users time and effort. Help Me Write allows users to give Gemini prompts for drafting emails, which the AI then completes. Users can also fine-tune parts of the generated messages to fulfil their needs.  

Suggested Replies, an upgraded version of Smart Replies, created context-aware responses that reflect the user’s writing style and the conversation tone. 

These updates will first roll out to Gmail users in the United States in English, with a wider rollout in other regions and languages planned over the coming months 



Google AI integration

The company first introduced Gemini integration in Gmail last year, helping users to search for messages, draft emails from prompts, check grammar, and create custom responses. The new suggested Replies feature builds on this by offering one-click responses based on the context of ongoing email threads. The company has also enhanced its grammar-checking tool to make email clearer and more concise. 

The update is rolled out amid a surge in AI adoption and valuation across the tech sector. The parent company of Google has surpassed Apple in market capitalisation on Wednesday for the first time since 2019, which is driven by strong investor confidence in AI growth. Whereas OpenAI reached a private valuation of $500 billion last year, Anthropic reported a $350 billion valuation in a recent funding round. 

The Google aims to bring AI-powered efficiency to a broader audience, which might help users manage email faster and communicate more effectively.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:15 PM IST
Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

QUICK LINKS