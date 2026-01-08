Poco M8 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

The new Poco M8 features a 6.77-inch 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,200nits, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth touch response. Apart from this the device also includes Wet Touch 2.0 technology, which allows users to experience smooth operation even with wet hands.

The phone runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The company has promised to provide four years of major upgrades and six years of security patches. In terms of photography, the rear panel features a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP Light Fusion 400 sensor. These sensors are also paired with a 20MP front camera for selfie and video calling. The rear camera supports 4K video recording along with 2x in-sensor zoom.

The Poco M8 is backed with a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fired fast charging support and 18W reverse wired charging. The phone also has IP66 certification for resistance against dust and water, and it also has SGS MIL-STD-810 certification for drop protection.

Poco M8 Price

The price for Poco M8 in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the 8GB and 128GB storage variant costs for Rs.22,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage cost at Rs.24,999. Interested buyers can avail introductory price of Rs.15,999 within the first 12 hours.


