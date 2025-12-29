H-1B Visa Impact: US Tech Giants Speed Up GCC Expansion In India, 45% Growth Reported – What It Means For Indian Engineers

This shows approximately 45 per cent increase compared to 2023 levels and a sharp jump from 43 GCCs established in 2024. According to data recorded by ANSR Research, the acceleration underscores India’s growing role as a strategic talent and innovation hub for US multinationals amid evolving immigration policies.

Prior to this the NewsX has already reported that the top US giants like Meta, Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft etc., are collectively hiring over 32,000 employees in India. This marked an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in employee additions taking the total India workforce of these companies to around 2,14,000.

H -1 B Visa rules reshape India talent strategy

The rapid growth in the hiring and GCC expansion in India has coincided with significant changes to the US H-1B visa regime which was a key route used by US employers to hire foreign tech talent and majority of them were from India.

In 2025, the US government raised visa application costs a huge amount of $1,00,000 which is approximately Rs. 89,94,500. This visa price pushes companies to reassess cross-border staffing models and deepen local hiring in India. Past three years graph

In 2023, approximately 35 to 40 American companies have established GCCs in India and the new number of GCC setups rose to over 60 in year 2025 which means there is about 45 per cent growth in past two years.

This growth shows a steady post-pandemic expansion cycle, with firms moving beyond cost arbitrage to build centers in India focused on product design, AI, data, and core business operations.


