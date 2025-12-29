LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > H-1B Visa Impact: US Tech Giants Speed Up GCC Expansion In India, 45% Growth Reported – What It Means For Indian Engineers

The US based tech companies are rapidly setting up the Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India. After the H-1B visa crises it has become tough for tech giants to hire Indian talent after which they have increased the investment in India to onboard Indian engineers.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 29, 2025 13:12:44 IST

The United States based companies have significantly stepped up the pace of setting up Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India by adding more than 60 new centers during 2025. 

This shows approximately 45 per cent increase compared to 2023 levels and a sharp jump from 43 GCCs established in 2024. According to data recorded by ANSR Research, the acceleration underscores India’s growing role as a strategic talent and innovation hub for US multinationals amid evolving immigration policies. 

The experts beleives that the momentum is expected to sustain into 2026, with industry estimates pointing to a further 75-85 per cent outlook in GCC additions as companies deepen their offshore capabilities.  

Prior to this the NewsX has already reported that the top US giants like Meta, Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft etc., are collectively hiring over 32,000 employees in India. This marked an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in employee additions taking the total India workforce of these companies to around 2,14,000. 

H-1B Visa rules reshape India talent strategy  

The rapid growth in the hiring and GCC expansion in India has coincided with significant changes to the US H-1B visa regime which was a key route used by US employers to hire foreign tech talent and majority of them were from India. 

In 2025, the US government raised visa application costs a huge amount of $1,00,000 which is approximately Rs. 89,94,500. This visa price pushes companies to reassess cross-border staffing models and deepen local hiring in India.    

Past three years graph 

In 2023, approximately 35 to 40 American companies have established GCCs in India and the new number of GCC setups rose to over 60 in year 2025 which means there is about 45 per cent growth in past two years. 

This growth shows a steady post-pandemic expansion cycle, with firms moving beyond cost arbitrage to build centers in India focused on product design, AI, data, and core business operations. 

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 1:12 PM IST
Tags: gccH-1Bmeta

