Happy Republic Day: Google celebrates India’s 77th Republic Day With A New Doodle featuring The Indian Space Mission

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

Happy Republic Day: Google is celebrating India’s 77th Republic Day with a doodle motivated by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The special doodle portrays a landmark year for India’s space programme, with reference to major space missions, including Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan. The 77th Republic Day doodle shows space-theme visuals, including satellites, orbital paths, and celestial elements, embedded into the letters of GOOGLE in Indian flag, i.e. tricolour, while clicking on the doodle user lands on official Google Doodle page which says “Happy Republic Day”

Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26th January to commemorates the adoption of Indian Constitution in 1950. However, the country gained independence on 15th August 1947 but continues to operate under colonial-era laws untill the constitution designed by B.R. Ambedkar and other members of the constitution assembly came into effect.



Post Independence, a Drafting Committee was established to make a new constitution appointing Dr. B R Ambedkar the chairman of the committee. The constitution of India was completed and adopted on 26th November 1949 which is now observed as constitution Day.