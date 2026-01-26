LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Happy Republic Day: Google celebrates India’s 77th Republic Day With A New Doodle featuring The Indian Space Mission

Google marked India’s 77th Republic Day with a special doodle inspired by ISRO, highlighting major space missions through tricolour-themed space visuals.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 26, 2026 11:13:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Republic Day: Google is celebrating India’s 77th Republic Day with a doodle motivated by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The special doodle portrays a landmark year for India’s space programme, with reference to major space missions, including Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan.
 
The 77th Republic Day doodle shows space-theme visuals, including satellites, orbital paths, and celestial elements, embedded into the letters of GOOGLE in Indian flag, i.e. tricolour, while clicking on the doodle user lands on official Google Doodle page which says “Happy Republic Day”  

History behind Happy Republic Day

Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26th January to commemorates the adoption of Indian Constitution in 1950. However, the country gained independence on 15th August 1947 but continues to operate under colonial-era laws untill the constitution designed by B.R. Ambedkar and other members of the constitution assembly came into effect.  
 

Post Independence, a Drafting Committee was established to make a new constitution appointing Dr. B R Ambedkar the chairman of the committee. The constitution of India was completed and adopted on 26th November 1949 which is now observed as constitution Day.  

The constitution of India came into force two months later on 26th January 1950, which is observed as Republic Day. India formally declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republican nation with the constitution came into force on 26th January 1950 

India’s Republic Day is celebrated across the country with immense pride and patriotic fervour. The President of India hoists the national flag at Rajpath in New Delhi, the capital of nation. This marks the official celebration. The citizens and guest attending the event from abroad witness the grand parades featuring regiments of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Police and Paramilitary forces are also part of the grand parade. 

The celebration also includes myriad tableaus that highlight the cultural diversity and traditions of Indian and its various states 

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 11:07 AM IST
