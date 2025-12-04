LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Honda Has Unveiled Four New Colours For The CBR125R: Check These Amazing Colours And Specifications Of The Bike

Honda CBR125R New Colours: The Honda has launched four new amazing colours for CB125R motor bike. These colours include Matt Rock Gray, Matt Lucent Silver Metallic, Zefiro Blue Metallic and Matt Pearl Diaspro Red.

Honda CB125R launched in new colours, credit: X/DobleHonda
Honda CB125R launched in new colours, credit: X/DobleHonda

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 4, 2025 12:49:25 IST

Honda CBR125R New Colours: Honda has updated its entry level bike CB125R for 2026 in the international markets. The bike has received four new colour options.  

The new colour options offer a good mix of bold and understated shades. The colours include Matt Rock Gray, Matt Lucent Silver Metallic, Zefiro Blue Metallic and Matt Pearl Diaspro Red. The body work of the motor bike remained the same and it looks the same as the bigger CB300R that was available in India. The CB125R’s new colours is an attractive combination of contemporary design element with retro vibe. The sharp fuel tank extension and tail are a good contrast to the old-school circular head lamp.  

The technical and mechanical factor of the bike remains safe. The bike offers a 125cc, single cylinder with liquid-cooled engine that produces 15bhp of peak power and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a four-valve head. The bike has quite premium parts such as 41mm Showa SFF front forks, four-piston callipers with a 296mm front disc brake.  

Honda CB125R has a seat height of 816mm, weight of 130Kg. The bike has turning radius of 2.3 meters and wheelbase of 1,345 mm. The bike is light, angle and easy to handle in crowded city making it perfect for quick city runabouts. 

The company has not stated anything about the launch of CB125R, and experts believes that it is tough to see this bike on the Indian road because of its challenging to price it as Indian price market is highly competitively. The Indian roads have CB125 Hornet, SP 125 and Shine 125 from the house of Honda in 125cc segment.  

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S: Mahindra Launches Electric SUV, Check Price in India, Features, Seating Capacity, Interior, Exterior Design & More

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 12:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bikeHondahonda cb125 r

