How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Most people think of air conditioners as summer essentials, but many modern ACs can double up as efficient heaters during winter. If your unit has a heat mode or reverse cycle function, you might already have a powerful heating system at home without realising it.

The secret lies in inverter and split ACs with heat pump technology. Unlike traditional window ACs, these models can reverse their cooling process to extract warmth from outside air and push it indoors. To check if your AC can do this, look for a sun symbol or “HEAT” option on your remote. That’s your shortcut to a warm, comfortable winter without needing an additional room heater.

Turning on the heat mode is simple. Press the Mode button on your remote until you see the sun icon or “HEAT” displayed. Set the temperature between 24°C and 26°C for the best balance between comfort and power use. Don’t worry if you feel cool air at first, it usually takes a minute or two for the compressor to switch to heating mode and start releasing warm air.

For efficient heating, make sure to close all doors and windows, use swing mode for even heat distribution, and avoid setting the temperature above 27°C. Higher temperatures don’t make the room warmer faster but will spike electricity use.

What makes this setup a money-saver is how the technology works. AC heat pumps move existing heat from the air instead of generating it from electricity like normal heaters do. This makes inverter ACs around 30–40% more energy-efficient, cutting your winter power bills while keeping your room comfortably warm.

However, results may vary depending on room insulation and size. In poorly sealed or very large rooms, even inverter ACs will need to work harder, using more electricity. The key is to use the heat mode in well-insulated spaces for maximum efficiency.