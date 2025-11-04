LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

The secret lies in inverter and split ACs with heat pump technology. Unlike traditional window ACs, these models can reverse their cooling process to extract warmth from outside air and push it indoors.

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 01:13:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Most people think of air conditioners as summer essentials, but many modern ACs can double up as efficient heaters during winter. If your unit has a heat mode or reverse cycle function, you might already have a powerful heating system at home without realising it.

The secret lies in inverter and split ACs with heat pump technology. Unlike traditional window ACs, these models can reverse their cooling process to extract warmth from outside air and push it indoors. To check if your AC can do this, look for a sun symbol or “HEAT” option on your remote. That’s your shortcut to a warm, comfortable winter without needing an additional room heater.

Turning on the heat mode is simple. Press the Mode button on your remote until you see the sun icon or “HEAT” displayed. Set the temperature between 24°C and 26°C for the best balance between comfort and power use. Don’t worry if you feel cool air at first, it usually takes a minute or two for the compressor to switch to heating mode and start releasing warm air.

You Might Be Interested In

For efficient heating, make sure to close all doors and windows, use swing mode for even heat distribution, and avoid setting the temperature above 27°C. Higher temperatures don’t make the room warmer faster but will spike electricity use.

What makes this setup a money-saver is how the technology works. AC heat pumps move existing heat from the air instead of generating it from electricity like normal heaters do. This makes inverter ACs around 30–40% more energy-efficient, cutting your winter power bills while keeping your room comfortably warm.

However, results may vary depending on room insulation and size. In poorly sealed or very large rooms, even inverter ACs will need to work harder, using more electricity. The key is to use the heat mode in well-insulated spaces for maximum efficiency.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Tata Motors Demerger Shifts Gears: New Names, New Roads As Process Races Toward The Finish Line

Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

From Exit To Expansion: Ford’s ₹32,500 Crore Bet On India’s Auto Comeback

Google Offers Free Gemini AI To All Jio Subscribers, Bets Big On India’s AI Boom

Reliance And Google Partners: The AI Alliance That Could Redefine India’s Digital Future

LATEST NEWS

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

Who Is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer All Set To Argue Landmark Case Against Trump’s Tariffs In US Supreme Court

Sudan Rebel Forces Kidnap Indian Worker, Ask Him, ‘You Know Shah Rukh Khan?’ Here’s What Happened

‘They Don’t Deserve Mammootty’: Prakash Raj Calls Out National Awards Over Snubbing Malayalam Superstar, Claims They Are Rigged

No Illegal Imports, No Commercial Breeding: CITES Lauds Vantara’s Conservation Model

Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium’s Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater
How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater
How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater
How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

QUICK LINKS