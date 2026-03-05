Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

South Korean automotive giant is gearing up for launch of next generation Hyundai i20. The prototype of the car has been spotted testing overseas. The spotted vehicle’s image portrays a clear look at the cabin layout. The upcoming car was heavily wrapped in camouflaged. The test mule suggests that the upcoming fourth generation model will receive a significantly updated interior with a stronger focus on digital technology and advanced driver assistance features.

The new model is expected to arrive in India by FY28 and expected to share its details with the upcoming event. Next generation Hyundai i20 Interior

The steering wheel of the upcoming car is also redesigned. The unit spotted appears to use Hyundai’s new four-dot motif in the centre, representing the letter ‘H’ in Morese code. The redesigned dashboard has a cleaner layout. However, the camouflage doesn’t show finer detail. The experts believe that the production version could feature a new colour scheme and upgraded upholstery to improve the cabin look.

Next generation Hyundai i20 Features

The company is likely to add more new features to the hatchback feature list. The expected features in upcoming hatchback consist of a 360-degree surround-view camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, sunroof, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless phone charger, built-in dashcam, connected car technology, and Ambient lighting and drive modes.

The current i20 comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, vechile stability management and tyre-pressure monitoring, and these are expected to come in the next generation too.

Next generation Hyundai i20 Exterior The exterior of the car mostly remains unchanged. However, the spotted car reveals few styling updates. The next generation i20 is expected to adopt a more angular and slightly crossover-inspired design language in line with Hyundai’s latest models.

The new exterior elements consist of Sharper LED headlamps with separate DRLs, a redesigned grille with rectangular proportions, new dual-tone alloy wheels with a star-pattern design, more raked rear windscreen, revised LED tail-lamps. The rear bumper also appears more sculpted, giving the car a broader stance.

Next generation Hyundai i20 Launch and price

The next generation i20 is likely to debut globally after the launch of the new Hyundai Bayon and expected to launch in India around FY2028. The starting ex-showroom price of the car is expected to be around Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.67 lakh. Also Read: VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

