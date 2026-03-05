LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

Hyundai Motors is testing the next-generation Hyundai i20 with a redesigned digital interior, new styling updates, and advanced features like Level 2 ADAS, expected to launch in India around FY2028.

Next Generation i20
Next Generation i20

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 5, 2026 17:21:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

South Korean automotive giant is gearing up for launch of next generation Hyundai i20. The prototype of the car has been spotted testing overseas. The spotted vehicle’s image portrays a clear look at the cabin layout. The upcoming car was heavily wrapped in camouflaged. The test mule suggests that the upcoming fourth generation model will receive a significantly updated interior with a stronger focus on digital technology and advanced driver assistance features.  

The new model is expected to arrive in India by FY28 and expected to share its details with the upcoming event. 

Next generation Hyundai i20 Interior 

In terms of interior, the upcoming vehicle appears to adopt a modern cockpit layout like the one seen in the latest Hyundai Venue. The dashboard features a curved dual-screen setup integrating the infotainment display and digital instrument cluster. 

You Might Be Interested In

The steering wheel of the upcoming car is also redesigned. The unit spotted appears to use Hyundai’s new four-dot motif in the centre, representing the letter ‘H’ in Morese code. The redesigned dashboard has a cleaner layout. However, the camouflage doesn’t show finer detail. The experts believe that the production version could feature a new colour scheme and upgraded upholstery to improve the cabin look. 

Next generation Hyundai i20 Features 

The company is likely to add more new features to the hatchback feature list. The expected features in upcoming hatchback consist of a 360-degree surround-view camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, sunroof, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless phone charger, built-in dashcam, connected car technology, and Ambient lighting and drive modes. 

The current i20 comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, vechile stability management and tyre-pressure monitoring, and these are expected to come in the next generation too. 

Next generation Hyundai i20 Exterior 

The exterior of the car mostly remains unchanged. However, the spotted car reveals few styling updates. The next generation i20 is expected to adopt a more angular and slightly crossover-inspired design language in line with Hyundai’s latest models. 

The new exterior elements consist of Sharper LED headlamps with separate DRLs, a redesigned grille with rectangular proportions, new dual-tone alloy wheels with a star-pattern design, more raked rear windscreen, revised LED tail-lamps. The rear bumper also appears more sculpted, giving the car a broader stance. 

Next generation Hyundai i20 Launch and price 

The next generation i20 is likely to debut globally after the launch of the new Hyundai Bayon and expected to launch in India around FY2028. The starting ex-showroom price of the car is expected to be around Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.67 lakh.  

Also Read: VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hyundaiHyundai i20i20

RELATED News

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

WhatsApp Plus A Gamechanger By Meta: Customised App Icon, Increased Pinned Chats Limit And Exclusive Voice Call Stickers—Check All Details, Price And Launch Timeline

Nothing Phone 4a Lineup Launch: Updated Glyph Bar, New Colours And Bigger Battery—Check All Features And Price

iPhone 17e Vs iPhone 17: Does Apple’s Affordable Model Beat The Flagship? Detailed Comparison Here

Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate 2 Debuts At MWC: No Ports, Triple-Folding Screen, And Ultra-Slim Profile—Check All Specs And Details Of Futuristic Phone

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Tendulkar’s Shy Reaction at Wedding Goes Viral, Fans Call Him ‘Next-Level Introvert’ — WATCH

Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping

India Condemns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death During US-Israel Joint Strikes As Middle East Conflict Expands Beyond Iran

‘Bro Is Casually Hanging Out On Streets’: 10-Foot Mugger Crocodile Spotted Walking On Vadodara’s Urmi Bridge | WATCH

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

Who Is Shagufta Kiran? Pakistani Christian Woman’s Death Sentence Over WhatsApp Blasphemy Raised At UN

East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

WATCH: Fan Channels Inner Spider-Man With Sensational Catch In Pakistan Tapeball Championship

Sharad Pawar Gears Up For Third Rajya Sabha Term, Here’s How NCP-SP President Became Opposition’s Upper House Top Pick In Maharashtra Elections

Adani Selected As Official Partner For UNESCO’s World Engineering Day 2026

Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date
Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date
Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date
Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS