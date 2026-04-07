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Home > Tech and Auto News > iGOT Karmayogi: Haryana Government Urges Officials To Upskill In AI, Focuses On Boosting Digital Governance

iGOT Karmayogi: Haryana Government Urges Officials To Upskill In AI, Focuses On Boosting Digital Governance

Haryana has urged government officials to upskill in AI through the iGOT Karmayogi platform, aiming to boost digital governance and efficiency. The initiative offers free courses from top institutions to build tech-driven administrative capabilities.

igot karmayogi
igot karmayogi

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 7, 2026 12:39:40 IST

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iGOT Karmayogi: Haryana Government Urges Officials To Upskill In AI, Focuses On Boosting Digital Governance

In a forwardlooking initiative aiming at strengthening tech-oriented governance, Haryana chief secretary Anrurag Rastogi on Monday wrote to all administrative secretaries, head of departments, training institutes, boards, corporations, and vice-chancellors of universities across Haryana encouraging them to promote AI skilling among government employees through the iGOT Karmayogi platform. 

This step is part of the state government’s broader efforts to build a more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric administrative system by equipping officials with emerging digital competencies. 

The iGOT Karamyogi app is the national digital learning portal under the Mission Karamyogi which offers free, self-paced and certified AI courses designed for public administrators. These courses can be undertaken at the convenience of employees without disrupting their routine duties. 

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The Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) is the state’s premier training institute that has been aggressively promoting the initiative by highlighting the growing importance of AI in governance. 

The government employees will have access to a curated set of recommended AI courses covering a wide spectrum ranging from traditional foundational concepts to advanced applications in governance. These consist of programmes on Generative AI for public sector efficiency, AI-led digital transformation in urban administration, rular development and education and even in productivity tools like Microsoft Copilot.  

The courses are offered by reputed institutions consisting of Karamyogi Bharat National e-Governance Division (MeitY), Wadhwani Foundation, Microsoft and invest India. 

The government workers have been asked to log on to the iGOT Karamyogi platform and register themself in the courses to enhance their skills and contribute to a more digitally empowered administration. 

What is IGOT Karamyogi ?

The iGOT Karamyogi was officially introduced as a key digital component of Mission Karamyogi (National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building) in September 2020. The platform is a comprehensive online learning portal engineered to build the capacity of Indian civil servants, and it serves as a digital backbone to modernise public administration. 

The key objective of the platform is creating transition from a “rule based” to a “role based” human resource management system ensuring that government workers have the right competencies for their specific jobs targeting 20 million government employess across Central and State governments. 

As per data of 2026 more than 1.49 crore users have registered on the app, and it host more than 4,300 different courses in 23 different Indian languages. 

The key feature of the app consists of Anytime and Anywhere learning through a web portal or mobile app in both Android and iOS environments. The app has specialised hubs which are combined of six different functional hubs: Learn, Discuss, Network, Career, Competencies, and Events and offers high-quality e-learning materials from global best practices designed for Indian governance needs. 

The app also has personalisation features such as “My iGOT” which provided tailored course recommendations based on an individual’s role and departmental needs. Users can also earn incentives; the platform uses a “Karma Points” system and digital certification to reward continuous learning. 

Also Read: Postal Ballot And Home Voting Explained: Democracy At Your Doorstep- How Senior Citizens, PwDs Can Vote In 2026 Assembly Elections

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iGOT Karmayogi: Haryana Government Urges Officials To Upskill In AI, Focuses On Boosting Digital Governance

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iGOT Karmayogi: Haryana Government Urges Officials To Upskill In AI, Focuses On Boosting Digital Governance
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