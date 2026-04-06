Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip, 6,500mAh Battery, And Nothing Inspired ‘Active Matrix Display’, Check All Features, Launch Date And Offers

Infinix Note 60 Pro features and specifications

The device is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Additionally, the display has Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with Adreno 810 GPU paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor while the front panel features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device is expected to be packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by a 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.

The company has confirmed three colour options: Solar Orange, Mocha Brown, and Deep Ocean Blue. Nothing Inspired ‘Active Matrix Display’ The rear panel of the device has a very Infinix-esque design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. The experts claim that the company has taken inspiration from the Glyph Matrix.

The company calls it the ‘Active Matrix Display’, which is a dot-matrix screen placed right next to the camera setup and is designed to display quick information like calls, messages, time, weather, charging, battery status, and notifications.

The display can also be used for tasks such as running “Pixel Pets,” mini-games, or music visualisation. Meanwhile, the company has also promised that the Note 60 Pro comes with an aluminum frame which is a rarity in the mid-range segment.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Date

The company has confirmed that its latest device will be launched in India on 13th April 2026 at 12PM IST. The device will be available to purchase the device through Flipkart and the Infinix official website.

The company has also started the pre-booking for the device, promising up to Rs 7,000 worth of total benefits for early buyers of its mid-range devices. The company is also offering a free MagSafe speaker worth Rs 3,999 along with a Rs 3,000 Instant bank discount on select bank cards and an additional year of warranty if the user pre-book the device