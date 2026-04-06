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Home > Tech and Auto News > Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Honor is set to launch its 600 series globally soon, featuring a premium mid-range design, 120Hz OLED display, and Snapdragon chipset. The Pro model is expected to offer a 200MP camera and a large battery, with launch details yet to be confirmed.

Honor 600, credit: X
Honor 600, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 6, 2026 15:37:58 IST

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Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Honor is gearing up for launch of its new 600 series globally. The company has started teasing the smartphone through its official channels, and it has also launched a dedicated microsite in a few markets. This is a strong hint which we will witness in the upcoming days, later this month. 

According to recent media reports, the series consists of two devices, a standard and a Pro version. Which will target that sweet spot in the premium mid-range segment. 

Honor 600 series design 

As per the official teaser, the device has a clean design with a flat rear panel and branding in the centre. The rear panel features a square camera module similar to flagship styles like the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The device is expected to offer three cameras and an LED flash packed in there. 

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On the front, the device is likely to feature a punch-hole display with slim bezels for a modern look. The company has teased an orange variant. The company is expected to offer other vibrant colours too for the buyers. 

Honor 600 series features and specifications 

The Honor 600 series is likely to feature a 6.57-inch OLED display with 1.5K resoultion and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 series, which promises solid performance for gaming or multitasking. 

In terms of optics, the Pro model is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the rear panel while the base model sticks with a dual-camera setup. The upcoming device is likely to be packed with a massive 9,000mAh battery. 

There are many leaks and teasers regarding the phone online indicating the features and specifications of the upcoming series. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch date, pricing, and full specification of the series. The full specifications of the phone will be revealed during the launch, which is expected soon in the next few days. 

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price

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Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Honor 600 Series To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 9,000mAh Massive Battery, And iPhone 17 Pro Style Rear Panel, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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