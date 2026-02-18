Infinix Note Edge Launches In India With Dimensity 7100 Chipset, JBL Stereo Speakers, And XOS 16—Check Specs, Price, And Sale Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched its new smartphone in India, Infinix Note Edge. This is the first phone launched by the company this year and arrives packed with cool features and specifications at an affordable price segment.

The phone has sleek design, big battery, curved display, and long-term updates, the Infinix Note Edge could be a strong choice for buyers who want premium looks without spending too much.

Infinix Note Edge features and specification

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, and the company claims the AnTuTu score of 7,50,000 points which means the device will go smooth for all the regular tasks and medium level gaming.

The company offers JBL-certified dual stereo speakers for enhanced sound quality as compared to other devices in this price segment. The device is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging, and it also has bypass charging and reverse charging features.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a primary sensor of 50MP with several shooting modes such as Live Photos, Vlog Mode, AIGC Portrait, and Sky Shop effects whereas on the front the device features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling, both the front and rear camera supports 2K recording at 30 fps.

The device runs on Android 16 based on XOS 16 software and promises three major OS updates and five years of security updates.

Infinix Note Edge Price and Availability

The device is available in three storage variants, the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,999, the other variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 23,999 whereas the top model offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 25,999.

The phone will be available from 25th February on e-commerce platform Flipkart and the company's official website.


