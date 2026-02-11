LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air: Confused Between iOS Flagships? Check Detailed Comparison From Display To Charging Before Spending Your Hard-Earned Money

Apple’s iPhone 17 series offers power and performance, while the iPhone Air focuses on style with solid features, giving buyers two different flagship choices. Here is a detailed comparision between both the flagship phone

iphone 17 vs iphone air, credit: Apple.com
iphone 17 vs iphone air, credit: Apple.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 11, 2026 11:12:38 IST

Apple devices are always in discussion for so many reasons from its pricing to its technology and unique operating system. The company launched the iPhone 17 lineup previous year in 2026 as rituals but last year the company also launched a device which has gained everyone’s attention and people are discussing the device till now after so many months of launch. The company introduced the iPhone Air along with the usual iPhone 17 series. 

Both the flagship phones targets different set of buyers, the iPhone 17 series target users who are looking for strong performance, better battery life, camera and other things for which the iPhones are famous whereas the iPhone Air is designed for users who want good performance, camera and their smartphone reflects as style statement. 

If you are planning to buy an iPhone and confused between both the phone, then there is a detailed comparison of both the flagship devices from Apple 

iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air: features and specifications 

Display: The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and Dynamic Island. Whereas the iPhone Air features a bigger 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, always-on display and Dynamic Island. Additionally, both devices have a Ceramic Shield 2 front for 3x better scratch resistance. 

Processor: Both iPhone 17 and iPhone Air are powered by in-house A19 chip with 6 – core CPU and 5-core GPU with Neural Accelerators. The phones also have 16-core Neural Engine, and its hardware is accelerating ray tracing. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of iPhone 17 offers a dual camera setup which features a primary sensor of 48MP and 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide sensor. The front panel of the phone offers an 18MP center stage camera for selfie and video calling. 

The iPhone Air features a 48MP primary sensor on the rear panel and an 18MP Center Stage front camera for selfie and video calling. Both device support Dolby Vision up to 4K recoding at 60 fps 

Charging: The iPhone 17 supports Type-C wired charging along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with a 30W adapter or higher whereas the iPhone Air supports USB Type-C wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging up to 20W with a 30W adapter or higher. 

The flagship phones are compatible with MagSafe cases, wallets, wireless chargers and more 

iPhone 17 and iPhone Air : Price 

The iPhone 17 starts from Rs 82,900 for base variant offering 256GB of internal storage and iPhone Air comes at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for 256GB internal storage.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 11:12 AM IST
