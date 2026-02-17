iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

US based tech giant Apple has scheduled its first event of this year, 2026. The company is going to organise a special “Apple Experience” event on 4th March at 7:30 pm (IST). The media session is planned in New York, London, and Shanghai. However, the company has not revealed what they are going to show in the event, and the invite simply calls it an “experience”. This is a familiar term that the company has used prior to smaller, media briefings rather than launching events.

The invite artwork gives a hint; it consists of a white background and against it sits a three-dimensional Apple logo made up of segmented discs in yellow, green, and blue which is a shift from the company’s usual silver and grey palette. Those colour match shades indicate that the company has reportedly tested its long-rumoured low-cost MacBook.

The print on the invite is minimal asking the media to attend the event, and there is no mention regarding the live stream. That format follows a pattern Apple has been testing late. A similar kind of briefing was also organised in Mumbai for the iPhone 16e and in London for the M4 iPad Pro.

The timing lines up with Apple’s usual spring refresh for Macs and iPads apart from its big September iPhone event and the June WWDC conference.

Expected product launch

This time, Apple is expected to show off quite a few products: the iPhone 17e, new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an M5 MacBook Air, and even a cheaper MacBook powered by an A18-series chip. The iPad lineup could also get an update, with the eighth-gen iPad Air moving to an M4 chip and the base iPad likely switching to an A18 processor. On top of that, supply chain buzz hints at a refreshed Studio Display, a new Apple TV, and an updated HomePod mini. The iPhone 17e was earlier tipped to launch this week, but newer reports say it may debut alongside the Macs instead.



Interestingly, Apple’s event is happening less than a week after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, where the Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch.



The rumored budget MacBook would be a big move for Apple. Right now, the MacBook Air is the most affordable way into macOS, starting at Rs 99,990 in India which is still expensive than many Windows laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS. A cheaper MacBook with an A-series chip will target students and first-time buyers, especially in markets like India where people are price sensative. The iPhone 17e would aim for a similar crowd, going up against upper mid-range Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

