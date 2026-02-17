LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

Apple will hold its “Apple Experience” event on March 4 at 7:30 pm IST. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17e, new M5-powered MacBooks, updated iPads, and possibly a more affordable MacBook.

Apple Event 2026
Apple Event 2026

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 17, 2026 11:01:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

US based tech giant Apple has scheduled its first event of this year, 2026. The company is going to organise a special “Apple Experience” event on 4th March at 7:30 pm (IST). The media session is planned in New York, London, and Shanghai. However, the company has not revealed what they are going to show in the event, and the invite simply calls it an “experience. This is a familiar term that the company has used prior to smaller, media briefings rather than launching events. 

The invite artwork gives a hint; it consists of a white background and against it sits a three-dimensional Apple logo made up of segmented discs in yellow, green, and blue which is a shift from the company’s usual silver and grey palette. Those colour match shades indicate that the company has reportedly tested its long-rumoured low-cost MacBook. 

What does invite says 

The print on the invite is minimal asking the media to attend the event, and there is no mention regarding the live stream. That format follows a pattern Apple has been testing late. A similar kind of briefing was also organised in Mumbai for the iPhone 16e and in London for the M4 iPad Pro. 

You Might Be Interested In

The timing lines up with Apple’s usual spring refresh for Macs and iPads apart from its big September iPhone event and the June WWDC conference. 

Expected product launch

This time, Apple is expected to show off quite a few products: the iPhone 17e, new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an M5 MacBook Air, and even a cheaper MacBook powered by an A18-series chip. The iPad lineup could also get an update, with the eighth-gen iPad Air moving to an M4 chip and the base iPad likely switching to an A18 processor. On top of that, supply chain buzz hints at a refreshed Studio Display, a new Apple TV, and an updated HomePod mini. The iPhone 17e was earlier tipped to launch this week, but newer reports say it may debut alongside the Macs instead. 
 
Interestingly, Apple’s event is happening less than a week after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, where the Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch. 
 
The rumored budget MacBook would be a big move for Apple. Right now, the MacBook Air is the most affordable way into macOS, starting at Rs 99,990 in India which is  still expensive than many Windows laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS. A cheaper MacBook with an A-series chip will target students and first-time buyers, especially in markets like India where people are price sensative. The iPhone 17e would aim for a similar crowd, going up against upper mid-range Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Vivo. 

Also Read: Lava Bold N2 India Launch Soon: 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup, Unisoc Chipset Confirmed, Here’s When You Can Buy

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 11:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Apple EventiPhone 17emacbook m5

RELATED News

Can AI Threaten Creativity? Ashwini Vaishnaw Urges Strict Rules Against Deepfakes In AI Impact Summit 2026

ASUS & Acer Germany Sales Ban: Know The Reason Behind The Sudden Restriction, What You Need To Know About HEVC And Nokia Connection

Oppo K14x 5G Goes Live On Sale: 6,500mAh Massive Battery, 50MP AI Camera And Dimensity 6300 Chipset At Just Rs…

BMW X3 xDrive30 M Sport Pro Arrives In India With 2.0-Litre Turbo Petrol, Harman Kardon Sound & Luxury Upgrades, Check Full Specs And Price Here

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Revealed: A20 Pro Chip, 5100mAh Battery, And Major Upgrades, Check Launch Date, Specs, And Features

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026: How Australia Can Still Qualify For Super 8s After Defeat to Sri Lanka — All Scenarios Explained

iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

SchemaNinja.com Launches AI-Powered Content Marketing Platform to Help Brands Dominate LLMs

Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Rockets Over 7% On ₹5,000 Crore Indian Navy Deal, Gains Momentum Amid L1 Bidder Status for Naval NGSV Project

When Will Ramadan 2026 Begin In India? All You Need To Know About Moon Sighting And First Roza

Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Muhammad Yunus Again Rakes Up India’s ‘Seven Sisters’ As Separate Economic Bloc, Talks Up China-Backed Projects Near Strategic Siliguri Corridor In Farewell Speech

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule
iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule
iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule
iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

QUICK LINKS