Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Bold N2 India Launch Soon: 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup, Unisoc Chipset Confirmed, Here's When You Can Buy

Lava Bold N2 India Launch Soon: 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup, Unisoc Chipset Confirmed, Here’s When You Can Buy

Lava International will launch the Bold N2 smartphone on February 17, 2026, exclusively on Amazon. It features a 6.75-inch 90Hz display, Unisoc 9863A chip, 5,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras, targeting the budget segment.

Lava Bold N2 to launch in India on 17 feb
Lava Bold N2 to launch in India on 17 feb

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 16, 2026 17:39:40 IST

Lava Bold N2 India Launch Soon: 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup, Unisoc Chipset Confirmed, Here’s When You Can Buy

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava is all-set to launch its new smartphone Bold N2 exclusively of e-commerce platform Amazon. The company has already teased the device with the tagline “Be Fearless, Be Bold”. The device will be launched on 17th February 2026. 



Lava Bold N2 features and specification 

The upcoming device will likely feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by the Unisoc 9863A chipset and packed with a 5,000mAh battery. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone offers a dual camera setup in a square module. The phone consists of a primary sensor of 13MP, and there is an LED flash right next to it. The device has a flat back with the Lava logo tucked in the lower left corner, a flat metal frame, and the power and volume button on the right side. The device has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the speaker grille at the bottom. 

Lava Bold N2 is available in grey and black shade 

Lava Bold N2 Price and Availability  

The company will sell the upcoming smartphone exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon. The company has launched a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform. The banner portrays the design and details of the smartphone.  

The device is the successor of the Lava Bold N1 which was launched at the price of just Rs 5,999. However, the company has not revealed the price and specification of the device, but it will surely be positioned in the entry-level budget segment. 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 5:39 PM IST
