Lava Bold N2 India Launch Soon: 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup, Unisoc Chipset Confirmed, Here’s When You Can Buy

Lava Bold N2 features and specification

The upcoming device will likely feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by the Unisoc 9863A chipset and packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone offers a dual camera setup in a square module. The phone consists of a primary sensor of 13MP, and there is an LED flash right next to it. The device has a flat back with the Lava logo tucked in the lower left corner, a flat metal frame, and the power and volume button on the right side. The device has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the speaker grille at the bottom.

Lava Bold N2 is available in grey and black shade

Lava Bold N2 Price and Availability

The company will sell the upcoming smartphone exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon. The company has launched a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform. The banner portrays the design and details of the smartphone.

The device is the successor of the Lava Bold N1 which was launched at the price of just Rs 5,999. However, the company has not revealed the price and specification of the device, but it will surely be positioned in the entry-level budget segment. Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive30 M Sport Pro Arrives In India With 2.0-Litre Turbo Petrol, Harman Kardon Sound & Luxury Upgrades, Check Full Specs And Price Here

