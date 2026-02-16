iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Revealed: A20 Pro Chip, 5100mAh Battery, And Major Upgrades, Check Launch Date, Specs, And Features

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its next flagship series, the iPhone 18 lineup. However, the company hasn’t even shown the new phones yet, but the leaks are all over the internet. According to media reports, Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in September 2026. This is the usual time Apple brings out new iPhones each year, but this time there might be more to talk about than usual.

iPhone 18 Pro Max features and specifications

Experts who track leaks closely claims that the pieces of the puzzle are starting to fit. The front of the phones might look cleaner than before. The company may change how the sensors and camera cutouts work. Instead of the familiar Dynamic Island, the device could use under-display Face ID or shrink the cutout, so it looks simpler on the screen. Some early designs even show the front camera in the top-left corner, which is new for iPhones.



At the rear panel, the classic triple camera layout is expected to stay the same, but the glass and metal finish could be improved so it looks smoother and more premium. And there’s talk of new colours that are deep purple, burgundy, and brown that Apple might use just for these Pro models.



The camera itself is where a big change could happen. The experts suggest that Apple may use a variable aperture system on the main lens. That means the lens can open wider or close down, depending on the light, which is something many photographers have wanted. This could make night photos better and make the focus look more natural.



Inside the phones, Apple might use a new A20 Pro chip built using a very advanced 2nm process. People who saw the leak say this chip could be about 15% faster and up to 30% more power efficient, which means the phone could be quicker and last longer on battery. That efficiency is important for all the new features Apple plans to add.

iPhone 18 Pro Max battery

Battery life looks like another big upgrade. The bigger model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, may get a battery around 5,100mAh, which would make it stronger than previous iPhones. That could be great for people who use their phones all day without charging.



As for prices, nothing is official yet. But since Apple didn’t raise prices much with the iPhone 17 Pro series, many think the new phones could stay close to the same range in India. Apple fans are already counting days until September 2026, waiting to see if these leaks turn out to be real.

