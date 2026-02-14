LIVE TV
Samsung ‘Wide Fold’ Spotted Online: Will It Take On Apple iPhone Fold? Check Specs, Features And Launch Timeline

Samsung is rumored to be working on a new foldable phone called the “Wide Fold,” featuring a squarer 4:3 display that opens like a mini-tablet. Leaked One UI 9 animations hint at the design ahead of a possible mid-2026 launch.

Samsung developing Wide Fold

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 14, 2026 13:24:59 IST

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch new foldable phone, wide fold rumours regarding the new Samsung foldable phone have been growing rapidly, and now there’s a fresh leak that has got people talking. The phone is said to be a completely new kind of foldable device nicknamed the “Wide Fold, and it was recently spotted in leaked One UI 9 software animations.  

Samsung has been a leader in foldable phones. It was one of the first big brands to bring out phones that fold like a book and clamshell‑style flip phones. But this new Wide Fold could be different. The leaked animations show a phone that opens to a wide‑like display, almost like a small tablet, rather than the taller screens seen on the Galaxy Z Fold series.  

Samsung Wide Fold Leaked Software and Launch 

The device hasn’t been officially announced yet, and Samsung hasn’t said anything about it publicly. But the leaked One UI 9 build includes an animation that clearly shows how this Wide Fold might look. Many tech observers think this is real evidence that Samsung is seriously working on it.  

The Wide Fold’s internal name right now appears to be model number SM‑F971U, and rumours say it might launch around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Those phones are expected to arrive later this year, possibly mid‑2026, and might ship with One UI 9 based on Android 17 right out of the box.  

One reason phone fans are excited about the Wide Fold is its 4:3 aspect ratio. This means the screen will be squarer‑like when unfolded, as opposed to the longer rectangles we’re used to on foldables. Some experts say this could make reading, browsing, watching videos, and using apps feel more natural, almost like using a mini‑tablet.  

Experts claims that the company is developing this phone to compete with much awaited foldable phone from tech giant Apple. The rumours regarding the iPhone Fold from Apple have been buzzing online, and many believe Samsung wants a design that can stand up to that potential rival.  

At the moment, nothing about the Wide Fold’s full specs, screen size, camera setup, or price is known. All we have are the leaked software animations and the belief that Samsung is testing the phone behind the scenes. But that’s enough to make many people curious about what this Wide Fold might look like when it finally arrives. 

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 1:24 PM IST
