iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

US based tech giant Apple is gearing up to introduce its first foldable smartphone, iPhone Fold. The media reports suggest that the device is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the company has not officially announced the phone yet but leaks and reports regarding the device continue to circulate online.

The CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the iPhone Fold have appeared online recently which portrays the possible design of the foldable handset.

Possible design of iPhone Fold

According to media reports and experts, the leaked CAD renders of the iPhone Fold reveal several details about Apple’s most anticipated foldable smartphone. The renders show the device in both folded and unfolded positions. The handset appears to feature a hole-punch display on the cover screen and a cutout for the camera used for selfies and video calls on the foldable display.

The selfie camera is expected to be placed in the center of the cover display, while it appears to be positioned near the top-left corner of the foldable screen when the handset is unfolded.

The device is also likely to feature flat rear and front panels. The rear panel of the upcoming device is similar to the iPhone 17 Pro design, and a separate glass section below the camera island may include the Apple’s branding.

Dual rear camera setup

As per media reports and leaked renders, the upcoming iPhone fold may feature a dual rear camera unit housed within a horizontal pill-shaped camera module. The camera module is also likely to feature a secondary microphone and an LED flash. The reports and experts suggest that the smartphone could include a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the button. The power button, volume buttons, and another unidentified button, which could possibly be an Action Button, may be located on the right side of the device.

The device is likely to be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chipset built on 2nm process. The other features and specifications of the upcoming phones are: 7.8-inch internal display when unfolded while the cover display is 5.3-inch and a dual 48MP camera setup on the rear panel.