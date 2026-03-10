iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

iPhone Fold, Apple’s first foldable phone, may launch with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, featuring a book-style design, dual 48MP cameras, a 7.8-inch foldable display, and the A20 Pro chip, based on leaked CAD renders.

iphone fold design leak
iphone fold design leak

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: March 10, 2026 10:51:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

US based tech giant Apple is gearing up to introduce its first foldable smartphone, iPhone Fold. The media reports suggest that the device is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the company has not officially announced the phone yet but leaks and reports regarding the device continue to circulate online. 

The CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the iPhone Fold have appeared online recently which portrays the possible design of the foldable handset. 

The renders suggest that the device could feature a book-style folding design and may consist of a dual rear camera setup, which differs from some previous reports and speculation. 

You Might Be Interested In

Possible design of iPhone Fold

According to media reports and experts, the leaked CAD renders of the iPhone Fold reveal several details about Apple’s most anticipated foldable smartphone. The renders show the device in both folded and unfolded positions. The handset appears to feature a hole-punch display on the cover screen and a cutout for the camera used for selfies and video calls on the foldable display. 

The selfie camera is expected to be placed in the center of the cover display, while it appears to be positioned near the top-left corner of the foldable screen when the handset is unfolded. 

The device is also likely to feature flat rear and front panels. The rear panel of the upcoming device is similar to the iPhone 17 Pro design, and a separate glass section below the camera island may include the Apple’s branding. 

Dual rear camera setup 

As per media reports and leaked renders, the upcoming iPhone fold may feature a dual rear camera unit housed within a horizontal pill-shaped camera module. The camera module is also likely to feature a secondary microphone and an LED flash. The reports and experts suggest that the smartphone could include a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the button. The power button, volume buttons, and another unidentified button, which could possibly be an Action Button, may be located on the right side of the device. 

The device is likely to be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chipset built on 2nm process. The other features and specifications of the upcoming phones are: 7.8-inch internal display when unfolded while the cover display is 5.3-inch and a dual 48MP camera setup on the rear panel. 

Also Read: Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 10:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: appleApple foldable iPhoneiPhone fold

RELATED News

Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

Oppo Watch X3 All-Set To Launch: Round Dail, 32GB Storage, And IP68 & IP69 Certification-Check All Features And Specification

Apple MacBook Ultra To Debut With OLED Touchscreen Display, M6 Chipset, And Updated Features—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

LATEST NEWS

Two students of Bubna’s IAS in Surat secure All-India ranks in UPSC exam

Does The US Have An Iran War Exit Plan? Donald Trump Faces Mounting Pressure From Advisers, Congress Over ‘Missing’ Strategy

Missile Scare In UAE: Residents Receive Sudden Threat Alert, Dubai Air Defences Respond

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Here Are The Latest Flight Updates For March 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens Above 24,000, Sensex Rises By 580 Points After Crash – Here’s Why Market Is Surging

‘India Deserved It’: Shahid Afridi Makes U-Turn, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their T20 World Cup 2026 Win

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs
iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs
iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs
iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

QUICK LINKS