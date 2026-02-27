iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dual Camera And 8GB RAM, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company iQOO is expanding its portfolio in India, the company has recently launched the iQOO 15R and now it is gearing up to launch first smartphone of the Z11 series, the iQOO Z11x 5G. The device was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform which unwrapped its expected features and specifications.

The company has confirmed the launch of phone in India and also launched a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO Z11x 5G features and specification

The device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset with a claimed AnTuTu score of more than 1 million. In terms of optics, the rear panel will feature a dual camera setup with an LED flash and a ring light, housed inside a sqaure-shaped camera island. A SIM card tray is placed on the left side of the phone.

The device is expected to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Talking about the software, the phone will run on OriginOS 6 on top of Android 16 out of the box. The iQOO Z11x will be a successor to last year’s iQOO Z10x. However, the Z10x was a rebranded version of the Vivo T4x, and it is possible that the iQOO Z11x could arrive with similar specifications to the yet-to-be announced Vivo T5x.

iQOO Z11x 5G Price and Launch Date

The phone will be launched through e-commerce giant Amazon and iQOO India online store. The device is expected to arrive with a price tag of Rs 23,000. However, the company has not announced the price range and launch date.