Home > Tech and Auto > itel A100 Launched In India With Military Grade Certification, IR Blaster And DTS-Powered Sound Technology At Just…

itel A100 Launched In India With Military Grade Certification, IR Blaster And DTS-Powered Sound Technology At Just…

itel has launched the A100 in India with MIL-STD-810H durability, Ultralink calling without network, a 6.6-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery, and Android 15 Go, priced at Rs 6,799 onwards.

itel A100 launched
itel A100 launched

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 11, 2026 16:35:47 IST

itel A100 Launched In India With Military Grade Certification, IR Blaster And DTS-Powered Sound Technology At Just…

Chinese smartphone company itel has launched the A100 smartphone with military grade certification (MIL-STD-810H) which makes the device durable without making  a hole in the pocket. The device is equipped with Ultralink through which users make calls and messages without connections or even a no network connectivity. 



itel A100 features and specification  

The device features a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a complementary DTS-powered sound technology. The display also has an intuitive Dynamic Bar which keep the user updated regarding battery status, calls, notifications, and more without interruption. 

The device also features an IR blaster, making it easy to control TVs, air conditioners, and other electronic appliances remotely. 

The newly launched smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 SoC chipset and runs on Android 15 Go. In terms of security and ease of access, the phone arrives with side mounted fingerprints and face unlock. It is packed with a 5000mAh battery supported by a 10W wired charging. 

itel A100 price in India

The device comes in two RAM variants; the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 6,799 and the higher variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone is available through retail stores across India. The company offers 100 days of free screen replacement. The company has a base of 11 crore+ customers and retail presence in more than 1.3 lakh retail outlets and 1000+ service centers. The phone arrives in three vibrant colours which are Silk Green, Pure Black, and Titanium Gold. 

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India has said that “For a large section of India’s consumers, a smartphone is a necessity that is expected to last for a long time. With the A100, we have focused on what matters most to a vast majority of users a phone that is built to last, has a beautiful design, while remaining affordable. Features like military grade durability and Ultralink are rooted in practical innovation – a hallmark of itel. Despite increase in RAM/ROM prices globally, we have ensured that our devices remain accessible for Bharat 

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:35 PM IST
