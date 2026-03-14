Who Is Julie Sweet? Accenture CEO Reveals Shocking Promotion Requirement – Employees Must Do This To Move Up

Artificial intelligence has become a core requirement for employees at consulting giant Accenture, with CEO Julie Sweet stating that proficiency in the technology is now embedded in how the company evaluates performance and career advancement.

Speaking on the Rapid Response podcast, Sweet said that employees must demonstrate the ability to work with AI tools if they hope to progress within the organisation.

“Today, AI at Accenture is how we do work,” Sweet said during the episode released on Tuesday. “So if you want to get promoted, you’ve got to do the things that we do in order to operate at Accenture.”

AI Skills Part of a Larger Business Optimisation Strategy, Says Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

The emphasis on AI skills comes as Accenture continues a major internal transformation aimed at reshaping its workforce and operations.

In September, the company announced it had invested more than $865 million in a six-month business optimisation programme. The initiative includes reskilling thousands of employees to adapt to evolving workplace technologies, while also parting ways with workers who refused to adopt the changes.

The push is closely tied to Sweet’s broader strategy of turning Accenture into an “AI-first” company, where leaders are expected to understand both the capabilities and limitations of artificial intelligence.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Rejects Claims of Coercion

Addressing criticism that tracking employees’ use of AI tools could amount to pressure or coercion, Sweet rejected that interpretation.

“I don’t think it’s coercion in any sense of the word,” she said.

Instead, she compared the shift to earlier technological changes in workplaces, particularly the widespread adoption of computers.

“These are the new tools to operate a company,” she added.

Julie Sweet Compares AI Adoption to the Rise of Computers

Sweet argued that integrating AI into everyday work mirrors previous moments of technological transition. Just as employees once had to learn to use computers, workers today must adapt to artificial intelligence, she said.

According to Sweet, the process is similar to the typewriter training classes of earlier decades, which prepared workers for the tools that would become standard in offices.

“No one would have said that requiring someone to use a computer is coercion,” Sweet said. “It’s how the companies were going to get work done. Today, AI at Accenture is how we do work.”

Who Is Julie Sweet?

Julie Sweet currently serves as chair and chief executive officer of Accenture. She became CEO in September 2019 and later assumed the additional role of chair in September 2021.

Before taking the top position, she led Accenture’s North America business, the company’s largest geographic market. Earlier in her career at the firm, she served as general counsel, secretary, and chief compliance officer for five years.

Prior to joining Accenture in 2010, Sweet spent a decade as a partner at the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

She is also a member of the Board of Trustees at the World Economic Forum.

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