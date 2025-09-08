Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): Linda Yaccarino has resigned as CEO of Elon Musk-owned X.

The former NBCUniversal ad sales executive announced her decision on Wednesday via a post on social media, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X. When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” she posted on the platform.

Linda said that she is extremely proud of the X team.

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team – the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users–especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai,” she wrote.

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App. X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world,” she added.

Yaccarino did not specify why she is departing the company. (ANI)

