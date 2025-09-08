LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 21:14:06 IST

Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): Linda Yaccarino has resigned as CEO of Elon Musk-owned X.

The former NBCUniversal ad sales executive announced her decision on Wednesday via a post on social media, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X. When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” she posted on the platform.

Linda said that she is extremely proud of the X team.

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team – the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users–especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai,” she wrote.

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App. X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world,” she added.

Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

Yaccarino did not specify why she is departing the company. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ceoelon muskLinda Yaccarinox

RELATED News

Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin
The iPhone 17 Is Coming! Here’s Why The 16 Pro Max Remains The Mobile Photography King And Things Will Only Get Better
Samsung S25 FE vs iPhone 16e: Which One Offers the Best Value for Money?
Is Elon Musk On Path of Becoming the World’s First Trillionaire?

LATEST NEWS

Triple National champion Jagathishree to represent India at FIM Asia Women's Cup in Thailand
Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Indian-Origin UAE Coach Issues Stern Warning to Gautam Gambhir’s Indian Team
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities
Dark matter formed when fast particles slowed down and got heavy: Study
"Filed application for SIR implementation…": Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay after SC orders inclusion of Aadhaar as identity proof
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X

QUICK LINKS