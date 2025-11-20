Looking For Android Phones Under Rs.15000? These Entry-Level Smartphones Are Blowing iPhone Users Minds, Thanks To THIS Amazing Feature

2025 is the year of innovations and surprises. This year, every brand has done its best to deliver the best smartphones to customers. The most shocking smartphones were in the under-budget segment category. These days people spends lakhs on smartphones but these entry level smartphones comes with amazing features.

Here are the top 5 smartphones of this year under 15000

Vivo T4x 5G

If you are looking for a performance and battery-oriented smartphone under Rs. 15,000 then Vivo T4x 5G is an option that users should consider. The phones come with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and a huge 6500mAh battery with 44W flash charging. Apart from these, other highlights of phone are 6.72 inches FHD + display, 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone features a rear camera of 50 MP wide-angle primary and 2 MP Depth sensor camera with 4k video recording at 30 fps. The front camera has 8 MP of wide lens and Full HD video recording at 30 fps.

The phone is available in two variants of 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256 GB storage

Techno Pova 7 5G

If you are looking phone that is under budget and also defines your style statement, then Techno Pova 7 5G is a good option for you. The phone come with a stylish back panel with an eye-catching camera module. The phone features processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, an FHD+ display of 6.78 inches with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This phone comes with a rear camera of 50 MP with 4K video recording at 30fps and a front camera of 13 MP. It also has a powerful battery of 6000mAh with 45W fast charging.

The phone is available in two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB with 8GB RAM

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is a perfect phone if your main purpose is to watch videos. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 comes with a AMOLED display of 6.67 inch with 1080 x 2400 Pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers a Bezel-less punch hole display for better viewing experience. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, 6GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a 5000mAh of battery with 33W fast charging.

The Blaze AMOLED 2 has a 50 MP of rear camera and 8 MP front camera.

Iqoo z10x

Iqoo z10x is an all rounder phone with gaming performance and huge battery. The phone offers a strong processor of MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and huge battery of 6500 mAh with 44W flash charging. The phone has an FHD+ display of 6.72 inch with refresh rate of 120 Hz. iQoo z10x features rear camera of 50 MP wide-angle primary and 2MP depth sensor with Ring LED and 4k video recording. The front camera consists of 8MP of wide lens with FHD video recording at 30 fps.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

If you are fond of capturing good pictures and recording high-resolution videos, then Redmi Note 14 Se 5G is a must-look option for you. The phone constitutes a rear camera of 50 MP of a wide-angle primary camera with up to 10x digital zoom, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone features a front camera of 20 MP. The Redmi Note 14 Se has a decent battery of 5110 mAh and 45W of fast charging.

