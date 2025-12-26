LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Mahindra XUV 7XO Revealed: Check Updated Design, Premium Interior, And Official Launch Date For SUV

The Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its new SUV, Mahindra XUV 7XO. The updated version of SUV features new design and premium interior. The car will officially launch on January 5, 2026

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 26, 2025 15:33:44 IST

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up for upcoming XUV 7XO for the Indian roads. The car will be launched on 5th January 2026. The company has updated the XUV700; this is not for the very first time that the brand has renamed a SUV. Prior to this, the brand has also renamed XUV300 to XUV 3XO. 

Mahindra XUV 7XO design  

The new Mahindra SUV has got the new design signature of the LED Daytime Running Lamps. They no longer extend below; instead, the company has made a U-shape much sooner, a bit like the Daytime Running Lamp of the Scorpio N. The headlamps are now also featuring projector headlamps, this will enhance the illumination 

The fog lamps of the SUV have also been redesigned and repositioned. The company has put a new grille that is inspired by XUV500. The bumper of the car is also re-engineered. On the sides, a fresh set of alloy wheels have also been installed. The design of tail lamps is also expected to be redesigned whereas the flush door handles and roof rails will remain the same. 

Mahindra XUV 7XO interior  

The XUV 7XO will be offering a new interior design for the cabin. The cabin will now be adorned in a beige and tan brown colour palette which gives a more premium experience to the rider.  

The company has added a new two-spoke steering wheel, derived from the Born Electric Mahindra electric vehicles. However, it features actual physical buttons rather than tactical ones, which share a single pad. The car will also offer a display for the passenger, alongside an infotainment system and a digital screen for the driver. The Boss mode of the car will enable the rear passenger to enhance the legroom by adjusting the front passenger seat directly from the second row. 

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

 

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 3:22 PM IST
