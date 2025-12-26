Mahindra XUV 7XO Revealed: Check Updated Design, Premium Interior, And Official Launch Date For SUV

Mahindra XUV 7XO design

The new Mahindra SUV has got the new design signature of the LED Daytime Running Lamps. They no longer extend below; instead, the company has made a U-shape much sooner, a bit like the Daytime Running Lamp of the Scorpio N. The headlamps are now also featuring projector headlamps, this will enhance the illumination

Mahindra XUV 7XO interior

The XUV 7XO will be offering a new interior design for the cabin. The cabin will now be adorned in a beige and tan brown colour palette which gives a more premium experience to the rider.

The company has added a new two-spoke steering wheel, derived from the Born Electric Mahindra electric vehicles. However, it features actual physical buttons rather than tactical ones, which share a single pad. The car will also offer a display for the passenger, alongside an infotainment system and a digital screen for the driver. The Boss mode of the car will enable the rear passenger to enhance the legroom by adjusting the front passenger seat directly from the second row.


