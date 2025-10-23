LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 23:37:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

By Andre Romani SAO PAULO (Reuters) -E-commerce firm MercadoLibre will start to sell Brazilian retailer Casas Bahia's products on its platform in November under a new long-term commercial partnership, the companies said on Thursday. The move is expected to increase MercadoLibre's share in its main market, Brazil, in segments such as electronics and household appliances, Casas Bahia's core business, by also boosting sales of the retailer, executives from both firms told Reuters. The companies did not disclose financial terms or sales projections. Uruguay-headquartered MercadoLibre has as its main business the operation of an e-commerce platform for third parties to sell their products, while Casas Bahia gets most of its revenue by selling its products direct to customers. "I see a huge synergy in the move," MercadoLibre's e-commerce head for Brazil Fernando Yunes said. "Casas Bahia has an enormous leadership and scale in home appliances, electronics and furniture." Casas Bahia will manage most shipping logistics, given its greater expertise than MercadoLibre in handling large products such as TVs and refrigerators, the executives said. MercadoLibre's e-commerce platform helped turn it into Latin America's most valuable firm by market cap, but the company has struggled to repeat its formula with electronics and home appliances. MercadoLibre's market share in large home appliances, such as ovens and refrigerators, in Brazil is at about a quarter of its average, Yunes said. For Casas Bahia, an over 70-year-old retailer with more than 1,000 stores in Brazil, the partnership could mean a sales boost as it seeks to complete a debt and operational restructuring process started in 2023. "It's a partnership that marks our entry into a channel that has been growing significantly and is projected to grow well into the coming years," Casas Bahia CEO Renato Franklin said, referring to e-commerce platforms that sell third-party products. Sao Paulo-traded shares in Casas Bahia jumped as much as 17% on Thursday, before paring gains to trade up some 4% in the early afternoon. Brazil's benchmark equities index Bovespa, of which Casas Bahia is not part, rose 0.5%, while MercadoLibre shares in New York increased 0.6%. "We see this as a win-win situation, given the complementary value proposition of each company," Santander analysts wrote in a note to clients. Players in Brazil's e-commerce segment, including MercadoLibre, Sea's Shopee and Amazon, tightened the competitive environment in recent months by expanding free-shipping policies and by offering consistent promotions. Last year, Brazilian retailer and e-commerce firm Magazine Luiza and Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress launched a sales partnership allowing the two companies to sell products on each other's platforms. Shares in Magazine Luiza fell more than 8%, leading losses among stocks on Bovespa. Citi analysts added a "downside 30-day catalyst watch on the stock", writing that the MercadoLibre and Casas Bahia deal, in addition to the competitive environment, poses further pressure on the firm. (Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; additional reporting by Paula Arend LaierEditing by Marguerita Choy)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

Two federal judges say use of AI led to errors in US court rulings

Roper cuts annual profit forecast as acquisition costs bite

T-Mobile lifts annual forecast as subscriber gains top estimates on iPhone upgrades

Tesla gambles that introducing new models no longer matters

LATEST NEWS

Google backs US gas power plant with carbon capture for Midwest data centers

India Women Clinch Crucial Win, Defeat New Zealand By 53 Runs To Enter World Cup Semifinals

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

Will Lionel Messi Stay At Inter Miami Until 2026? The ‘GOAT’ Signs A New Contract

No Russian or Belarusian athletes will compete at Paralympics

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

WHITE HOUSE ON TRUMP ASIA TRIP: ON WEDNESDAY WILL MEET WITH SOUTH KOREA LEADER

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership
MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership
MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership
MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

QUICK LINKS