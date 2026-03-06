Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users’ Private Clips’ – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

US-based tech giant Meta is stuck into a new lawsuit over its AI smart glasses and their lack of privacy. This happened after an investigation by Swedish newspaper found that workers at a Kenya-based subcontractor are reviewing footage from customers glasses, which consist of sensitive content such as nudity, people having sex, and using the toilet.

The Meta smart glasses allow users to capture pictures and record videos, ask questions to AI, and share content. However, the lawsuit claims that many users did not know that their recording could be viewed by human reviewers working for a subcontractor.

The lawsuit was filed by two individuals from the United States who claimed that they purchased the smart glasses believing that their data would remain private. They told the court that the company’s advertisement makes them believe that the glasses were developed with strong privacy protections. The Ads claim that users were in control of their data, and the device was developed while keeping privacy a top priority.

The lawsuit also mentions the name of the manufacturing partner, Luxottica, saying that both companies may have broken consumer protection laws by misleading customers about how their data is handled. As per the lawsuit, the footage recorded by smart glass is sent through a system where some content can be checked by humans to improve AI technology.

The issue becomes big when the regulator also catches the issue. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s office has begun to investigate the issue after the report become public. Meta’s Response

Meta responded to the issue that when users share content with its AI services, the company may review that information to enhance the product. The company further said that this process is mentioned in its privacy policies. However, critics argue that these details are not clearly explained to customers before they buy the product.