Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users' Private Clips' – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses: Lawsuit Claims Employees Reviewed Users' Private Clips' – From Sex To Nudity To Bathroom Breaks

Meta is facing a lawsuit over privacy concerns related to its AI smart glasses after reports claimed workers at a Kenya-based subcontractor reviewed users recorded footage, including sensitive content. The lawsuit alleges customers were misled about data privacy.

Last updated: March 6, 2026 14:27:15 IST

US-based tech giant Meta is stuck into a new lawsuit over its AI smart glasses and their lack of privacy. This happened after an investigation by Swedish newspaper found that workers at a Kenya-based subcontractor are reviewing footage from customers glasses, which consist of sensitive content such as nudity, people having sex, and using the toilet. 

The Meta smart glasses allow users to capture pictures and record videos, ask questions to AI, and share content. However, the lawsuit claims that many users did not know that their recording could be viewed by human reviewers working for a subcontractor. 

Media reports suggest that these workers even saw private scenes such as nudity, people having sex, and individual using the toilet. This raised serious concern about privacy and data protection. 

What’s inside the lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by two individuals from the United States who claimed that they purchased the smart glasses believing that their data would remain private. They told the court that the  company’s advertisement makes them believe that the glasses were developed with strong privacy protections. The Ads claim that users were in control of their data, and the device was developed while keeping privacy a top priority. 

The lawsuit also mentions the name of the manufacturing partner, Luxottica, saying that both companies may have broken consumer protection laws by misleading customers about how their data is handled. As per the lawsuit, the footage recorded by smart glass is sent through a system where some content can be checked by humans to improve AI technology. 

The issue becomes big when the regulator also catches the issue. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s office has begun to investigate the issue after the report become public. 

Meta’s Response

Meta responded to the issue that when users share content with its AI services, the company may review that information to enhance the product. The company further said that this process is mentioned in its privacy policies. However, critics argue that these details are not clearly explained to customers before they buy the product. 

