Meta Threads Introduces Global DM Feature – But Is It Safe Without Encryption?

Meta has launched one of the most highly requested features on Threads—direct messaging (DMs). Beginning this week, users aged 18 and over, will have the ability to send private messages while in app, marking a significant step in making Threads more than just an ambient text-only companion to Instagram.

The new feature is now available globally on Android, iOS and web, with a completely new way to connect privately—and with some restrictions.

How It Works: Inbox and Messaging Basics

To get to the new inbox, users will see a new envelope icon located in the top-right corner of the Threads app. Tapping the envelope icon opens the messaging feature that makes it possible to have one-on-one text conversations with mutual followers–from Threads or Instagram.

At launch, the messaging experience is relatively simple. It supports:

Basic text chats

Emoji reactions

Mute options

The ability to report spam

Meta has announced that additional features such as group chats, direct messages from non-followers, and message inbox filters, are scheduled to be released in the next few months.

No End-to-End Encryption Raises Privacy Questions

Unfortunately, although direct messaging on Threads has been long awaited, the functionality did launch without the most important security layer of all to protect messages, end-to-end encryption.

Unlike WhatsApp, another service owned by Meta, the DMs on Threads are not fully private. This means Meta could actually have access to the contents of these messages if required. This brings up serious privacy concerns for a lot of users who are used to a more private service.

Meta’s Response to Safety Concerns

Addressing these concerns, Meta issued a statement emphasizing its safety-first approach to the rollout:

“We know it’s important for people to feel safe using messaging. To start, we’re only allowing DMs between your Threads followers or mutual followers from Instagram who are aged 18 and older. Messaging is also protected by our robust privacy standards, account protections and safety infrastructure. As we expand messaging, we’re prioritising safety to help make it another place for positive interactions on Threads.”

While this may reassure some users, others are calling for encryption to be introduced as soon as possible.

More Than Just DMs: New Features Aim to Boost Engagement

The addition of DMs isn’t the only recent upgrade on Threads. Meta has also announced a new feature called “Highlighter” that will flag the best posts and push them to the top of the For You feed. This is part of a larger goal by Meta for Threads to be a full social platform, and not simply an extension of Instagram.

With around 350 million monthly active users, Threads is steadily evolving into a more significant alternative to competitors like Twitter (now X).

What’s Next for Threads Messaging?

Meta has said it will continue to expand the messaging experience over time. Group chats, non-follower requests, and more advanced filters are on the roadmap. However, the absence of encryption will likely remain a hot topic until resolved.

Until then, while users can enjoy the convenience of DMs on Threads, they may want to avoid sharing any sensitive information through the platform.

