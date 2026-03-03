Motorola Edge 70 Fusion All-Set To Launch: Sony LYTIA 710 Camera, Massive 7000mAh Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features And Price

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features and specifications

The device features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD resolution, and it offers a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 5,200 nits, with HDR10+ support. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The phones offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens whereas on the front the device has 32MP for selfie and video calling.

The device is packed with a 7,000mAh battery supported by 68W wired TurboPower charging. The device comes in two storage variants offering 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The device will come in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Country Air, and Pantone Blue Surf. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price

The price and other details of the phone will be revealed on 6th March. The phone will be sold through popular e-commerce platform Flipkart and Motorola online store.