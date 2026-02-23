Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

Motorola is getting ready to introduce its next big mid-range phone, the Edge 70 Fusion in India. A dedicated teaser microsite on Flipkart has confirmed several key features, and leaks have filled in the rest, making this one of the more exciting Motorola launches in early 2026.



Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

One of the first things people notice about the Edge 70 Fusion is its huge 7,000mAh battery. Motorola has confirmed this massive cell and says it supports 68W wired fast charging, which should keep the phone going for a long time even with heavy use. The device is surprisingly slim too, measuring around 7.99mm thick despite having such a big battery.



The display is another highlight. The phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Motorola is also boasting that it can reach up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness, features HDR10+ support, and has SGS eye protection for comfortable viewing. Plus, a new feature called Smart Water Touch 3.0 should let users swipe and tap the screen even with wet fingers.



As per media reports the device is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The report also hinted at support for three years of OS upgrades, which would keep the software fresh.



In terms of optics, the company claims that this will be the “world’s first handset” to use the 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary camera, supported by a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a macro sensor. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera that can record up to 4K video. All of this should make for good photos and video quality across different lighting conditions.



The design looks sleek and modern, too. Leaked renders show a slim body with a textured rear panel and a raised square camera island. The curved edges and minimal bezels give it a premium feel. Motorola is expected to offer three Pantone-certified colours in India: Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette, all with a “leather-inspired” texture on the back.

Launch Date And Price

Motorola hasn’t revealed an exact launch date and price yet, but more features are set to be unveiled on 2nd March 2026, and the phone could launch in early March 2026.

