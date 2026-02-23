Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

Motorola is set to launch the Edge 70 Fusion in India with a 7,000mAh battery, 68W charging, 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, and a 50MP Sony LYT-710 camera. It may launch in early March 2026.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion To Launch In India, credit: X
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion To Launch In India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 23, 2026 15:50:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

Motorola is getting ready to introduce its next big mid-range phone, the Edge 70 Fusion in India. A dedicated teaser microsite on Flipkart has confirmed several key features, and leaks have filled in the rest, making this one of the more exciting Motorola launches in early 2026.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

One of the first things people notice about the Edge 70 Fusion is its huge 7,000mAh battery. Motorola has confirmed this massive cell and says it supports 68W wired fast charging, which should keep the phone going for a long time even with heavy use. The device is surprisingly slim too, measuring around 7.99mm thick despite having such a big battery. 
 
The display is another highlight. The phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Motorola is also boasting that it can reach up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness, features HDR10+ support, and has SGS eye protection for comfortable viewing. Plus, a new feature called Smart Water Touch 3.0 should let users swipe and tap the screen even with wet fingers. 
 
As per media reports the device is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The report also hinted at support for three years of OS upgrades, which would keep the software fresh. 
 
In terms of optics, the company claims that this will be the “world’s first handset” to use the 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary camera, supported by a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a macro sensor. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera that can record up to 4K video. All of this should make for good photos and video quality across different lighting conditions. 
 
The design looks sleek and modern, too. Leaked renders show a slim body with a textured rear panel and a raised square camera island. The curved edges and minimal bezels give it a premium feel. Motorola is expected to offer three Pantone-certified colours in India: Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette, all with a “leather-inspired” texture on the back.

Launch Date And Price

Motorola hasn’t revealed an exact launch date and price yet, but more features are set to be unveiled on 2nd March 2026, and the phone could launch in early March 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: motorolaMotorola Edge 70 Fusion

RELATED News

Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

Apple To Introduce ‘Deep Red’ Colour iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max After Cosmic Orange Record Success—Check Details Inside

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Bharat Taxi Hits Roads To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido As Amit Shah Highlights ‘No Surge, Driver First, Consumer-Driven Policy

LATEST NEWS

After Obscene Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Cooks Up A Storm With A New Social Media Post That Shows…

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

Memory Loss, Losing Sight: Rare Form Of Dementia Kills A British Woman At 31, Here Are The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Shatak: A Century of Unwavering Commitment” – Pavan Sindhi’s Vision Takes Center Stage

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

Punjab’s Tragedy Caught On CCTV: Man Obsessed With Woman Shoots Her In Broad Daylight In Tarn Taran; ‘She Married Someone Else’

CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Virosh Wedding Venue: All About Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultra-Luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur Marriage With Dreamy Aravalli Views- Cost Per Night Will Shock You

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut With 7,000mAh Battery And Sony LYT Sensor, Check Features And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS