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Home > Tech and Auto News > Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Motorola is set to launch the Edge 70 Pro in India, likely around late April. The phone may feature a 6,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, premium design finishes, and a price near Rs 30,000.

motorola edge 70 pro
motorola edge 70 pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 14, 2026 16:36:47 IST

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Smartphone manufacturing giant Motorola is expanding its portfolio in India. The company is all set to introduce its Edge 70 Pro. The recent media reports suggest that the company may reveal the device this month only. However, the company has not officially announced the launch date for the upcoming smartphone. The company has rolled out a teaser on e-commerce platform Flipkart whereas the leaks suggest a clearer image of what to expect from the upcoming Motorola Edge 70. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro launch timeline

The strongest source regarding the launch of the device comes from a Flipkart microsite, where a teaser URL reportedly consists of the term “Apr26”. However, it does not confirm a specific launch date. It signals that the smartphone could be launched on 26th April or anytime during the month. The timing aligns with the company’s previous launch cycle, as the Edge 60 Pro was also launched around a similar period last year. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro design

The company appears to be continuing its emphasis on design with the new Edge series model. The teaser and leaks highlight multiple finishes, consisting of fabric-inspired textures, satin-like surface, and a marble-style option. This suggests that the company is focusing on materials and in-hand feel as part of its positioning in the mid-premium segment. 

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro features

According to media reports and leaks, the handset is expected to bring incremental upgrades compared to the previous mode, Edge 60 Pro. The reports claim that the device will be packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by a 90W wired fast charging which would be a major upgrade compared to last-generation. 

The handset is also expected to support HDR10+ certification indicating enhanced viewing quality for streaming content. However, the detailed processor information remains unclear; the overall approach appears to focus on balanced performance instead of headline grabbing specifications. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro price

Considering the price of Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the upcoming Edge 70 Pro is expected to be positioned in a similar price bracket. The last-generation Edge 60 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India, and the new model is likely to stay within this range, with a slightly increase in the cost as the prices of memory component has increased. 

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra

Media reports suggest that the company will also reveal Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. The reports further suggest that the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. This is similar to how the previous Ultra variant used a top-tier Snapdragon processor. The device is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, in line with last year’s configuration, which consists of a 1TB option.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel is likely to feature a dual-camera setup offering 50MP camera each while on the front panel the device features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.  

The media reports claim that the device will be packed with a 4,700mAh battery supported by 68W wired fast charging. The device will likely be launched in Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood finishes. However, these may not be the only option as some reports also claim Pantone African Violet colour. 

Also Read: Infinix Note 60 Pro Vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: From Price, Built Quality To Processor Here Is A Detailed Comparision Of Both The Phones

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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