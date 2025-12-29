Motorola G05 Brings 50MP Camera, 12GB RAM To Budget Segment, Check New Slashed Price And Specs Here

Motorola G05 Flipkart offer

The Year-End sale is live on Flipkart, during the ongoing sale the e-commerce platform has listed the phone for just Rs.7,299. The sale is active until 29th December. The e-commerce platform has listed the device for Rs.7,299 and additionally a 5 per cent cashback offer is also available.

Motorola G05 features and specification

The Motorola G05 features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,000nits. The company also offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for display protection. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor which gives users a smooth daily operation experience.

The phone offers 12GB RAM which consists of 4GB physical RAM and 8GB virtual RAM expansion and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Motorola G05 runs on the latest Android 15 operating system. The phone is backed by a massive 5,200mAh battery supported by an 18W USB Type-C fast charging. The rear panel of the phone offers a 50MP primary sensor for high quality photos, and the front of the phone offers an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Apart from these features, the company also offers IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio, Bluetooth 5.4, FM radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.