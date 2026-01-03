LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

The government owned telecom service provider BSNL has rolled out the Wi-Fi calling features that is going to be a life savior in low networks area where call drops or voice starts breaking.

BSNL launched Wi-Fi calling, credit: X
BSNL launched Wi-Fi calling, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 3, 2026 16:47:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

The central government owned telecom service provider BSNL has rolled out Wi-Fi calling for all the users across the country. Wi-Fi calling is the best solution to call dropping or voice breaking due to bad signals and low connectivity. 

You Might Be Interested In

The telecom service provider has been upgrading its network. The company has been working on their towers and setting the stage for long promised 4G, with 5G somewhere on the horizon, too. However, for now Wi-Fi calling is a big change. 

Advantage of Wi-Fi calling 

The Wi-Fi calling stops you from struggling hard to hunt for a strong signal. Wheatear the user is in basement, stuck in an old building with thick walls, or out in the countryside, user can still make regular calls easily and can communicate without any voice break and call dropping issue. 

You Might Be Interested In

This is a big thing for people who live in rural areas. BSNL still has a huge customer base in towns and villages where other networks can be patchy with VoWiFi, in those places users can use their home broadband or public Wi-Fi to stay connected.  

Those users who rely on cheaper recharge plans and can’t afford to miss important calls because the signal disappears. 

How to enable Wi-Fi calling feature

Apart from this another bonus for the users is that they need not pay extra for Wi-Fi calling and they also need not download any extra app too. To enable the Wi-Fi calling, they just need to switch their phone setting. If the mobile signals drop, the phone automatically switches to Wi-Fi for calls. This feature puts government own BSNL on equal footing with private telecom service providers such as Jio and Airtel, who already offer this feature. 

The key point in this update is that the user should have a smartphone. This feature will not work on old school keypad phones. With this new call feature update, BSNL is trying to compete with private telecom service providers. 

Also Read: Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 4:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Instagram Update: Users Can Now Add Background Music To Carousel Posts, Follow These Simple Steps

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

EV Push Meets SUV Boom: Maruti, Tata, Kia & Hyundai Gear Up For India’s Biggest Car Launches Of 2026

LATEST NEWS

From Russia To EU: How World Reacted After Trump Confirmed US Strikes, Maduro Captured In Venezuela

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series

Who Is Cilia Flores? From Coup Defender To Power Broker, Nicolas Maduro’s Wife At The Centre Of Trump’s Claim Of Capture Amid US Strikes On Venezuela

Country Club Welcomes New Year 2026 with Grand Pan-India Celebrations

New Year Horror In Delhi: Man Stabbed To Death By Teens For Objecting To Loud Music, Burnt Body Found

Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross Rs 2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

Venezuela-US Conflict Explained: Regime Change, Drug Trafficking Or Oil Reserves – Why Is Donald Trump Attacking Caracas?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Stamps Authority, Hits Century Ahead Of ODI Squad Announcement | WATCH

IPL 2026: 5 Players Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman In Kolkata Knight Riders

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature
No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature
No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature
No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

QUICK LINKS