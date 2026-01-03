No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

The telecom service provider has been upgrading its network. The company has been working on their towers and setting the stage for long promised 4G, with 5G somewhere on the horizon, too. However, for now Wi-Fi calling is a big change.

Advantage of Wi-Fi calling

This is a big thing for people who live in rural areas. BSNL still has a huge customer base in towns and villages where other networks can be patchy with VoWiFi, in those places users can use their home broadband or public Wi-Fi to stay connected.

Those users who rely on cheaper recharge plans and can’t afford to miss important calls because the signal disappears. How to enable Wi-Fi calling feature

Apart from this another bonus for the users is that they need not pay extra for Wi-Fi calling and they also need not download any extra app too. To enable the Wi-Fi calling, they just need to switch their phone setting. If the mobile signals drop, the phone automatically switches to Wi-Fi for calls. This feature puts government own BSNL on equal footing with private telecom service providers such as Jio and Airtel, who already offer this feature.

The key point in this update is that the user should have a smartphone. This feature will not work on old school keypad phones. With this new call feature update, BSNL is trying to compete with private telecom service providers.


