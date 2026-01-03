Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

Oppo is one of the leading smartphone brands in India has launched the Find X9 and X9 Pro in India, reportedly the company is now planning to unleash another variant in the series. As per expert and media reports the smartphone manufacturer may add Find X9S to the series, the phone is expected to be compact flagship in India for the first time.
The experts have claimed that the company will reveal the Oppo Find X9S around March 2026. The phone will be among the few compact flagship phones officially available in India.
Oppo Find X9S Details
The Oppo Find X9S is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED or OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers LTPS tech, so users can switch refresh rates to save battery.
The company is apparently going all out on build quality featuring think metal frame and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.
The upcoming Find X9S is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip which could be game changer for the device. The chipset can handle multitasking easily. The phone also offers an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which gives users a high-end experience.
Oppo Find X9S Camera
The rare panel of the phone features a triple camera lineup with a whopping 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide and another 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This camera lineup makes the phone a must-consider option for those who are willing to upgrade their device to flagship.
As per the media reports and experts, the phone is expected to be backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery.
If all the reports and claims, go true then the Oppo Find X9S is going to be one of the most exciting premium flagship phones to watch for India in the year 2026.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed