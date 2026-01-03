Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

The experts have claimed that the company will reveal the Oppo Find X9S around March 2026. The phone will be among the few compact flagship phones officially available in India.

Oppo Find X9S Details

The company is apparently going all out on build quality featuring think metal frame and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.

The upcoming Find X9S is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip which could be game changer for the device. The chipset can handle multitasking easily. The phone also offers an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which gives users a high-end experience. Oppo Find X9S Camera

The rare panel of the phone features a triple camera lineup with a whopping 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide and another 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This camera lineup makes the phone a must-consider option for those who are willing to upgrade their device to flagship.

As per the media reports and experts, the phone is expected to be backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery.

If all the reports and claims, go true then the Oppo Find X9S is going to be one of the most exciting premium flagship phones to watch for India in the year 2026.


