LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

The tech giant Oppo is gearing up to add another flagship to its Find X9 series. The company is expected to launch Oppo Find X9S soon. This is going to be a compact flagship featuring powerful processor, 200MP camera and massive battery backup.

Oppo Find N9S specs leaked, credit: Oppo.com
Oppo Find N9S specs leaked, credit: Oppo.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 3, 2026 15:36:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

Oppo is one of the leading smartphone brands in India has launched the Find X9 and X9 Pro in India, reportedly the company is now planning to unleash another variant in the series. As per expert and media reports the smartphone manufacturer may add Find X9S to the series, the phone is expected to be compact flagship in India for the first time. 

You Might Be Interested In

The experts have claimed that the company will reveal the Oppo Find X9S around March 2026. The phone will be among the few compact flagship phones officially available in India.  

Oppo Find X9S Details 

The Oppo Find X9S is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED or OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers LTPS tech, so users can switch refresh rates to save battery.  

You Might Be Interested In

The company is apparently going all out on build quality featuring think metal frame and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. 

The upcoming Find X9S is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip which could be game changer for the device. The chipset can handle multitasking easily. The phone also offers an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which gives users a high-end experience. 

Oppo Find X9S Camera

The rare panel of the phone features a triple camera lineup with a whopping 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide and another 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This camera lineup makes the phone a must-consider option for those who are willing to upgrade their device to flagship. 

As per the media reports and experts, the phone is expected to be backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery. 

If all the reports and claims, go true then the Oppo Find X9S is going to be one of the most exciting premium flagship phones to watch for India in the year 2026. 

Also Read: Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: oppoOppo Find X9Oppo Find X9S

RELATED News

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

EV Push Meets SUV Boom: Maruti, Tata, Kia & Hyundai Gear Up For India’s Biggest Car Launches Of 2026

No Apple iPhone 18 In September? Bold New Launch Shake-Up Makes 2026 All About Pro Models And Foldables

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Confirms ‘Large-Scale’ US Strikes On Venezuela, Claims Nicolas Maduro And His Wife ‘Captured & Flown Out Of The Country’

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Ministers Kanubhai Desai & Jitubhai Vaghani, and Ashutosh Gowariker, Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

US Strikes Caracas: Could Venezuela Fight Back? A Closer Look At Its Army, Air Force And Missile Arsenal| Explained

Trump Wants Nobel Peace Prize But Bombs Nations: First Iran, Now Venezuela — Check Every Strike Ordered By His Administration

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

US Venezuela Conflict Explained: What Triggered The Latest Tension As Donald Trump Strikes Caracas

Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs
Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs
Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs
Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

QUICK LINKS