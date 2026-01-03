Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

Redmi Turbo 5 series specification and features

The upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 series is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The base model of the lineup i.e. Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8500 ScC whereas the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500e SoC. However, the company has not officially announced the chipsets, but the experts claim that the company will reveal the configuration of the soon in the coming days.

Redmi Turbo 5 Battery and Charger

The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro was also seen at China’s 3C certification website with model number 2602BRT18C. According to the snapshots of the listing, the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is associated with a bundled charger of the model number MDY-18-EW, which features a 5VDC 3A output. This model number and charging speed correspond to 100W. Moreover, the lineup is expected to come with a 9,000mAh battery, while the Redmi Turbo 5 is reported to come with an 8,000mAh battery with support for similar 100W wired fast charging.

The Redmi Turbo 5 lineup will initially launch in China only. Later, it is expected to launch globally. It can also launch in India with a different model name.