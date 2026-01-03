Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 lineup soon. The series will consist of Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi 5 Turbo Pro smartphones. The leaks and media reports have started circulating on the internet, and these reports and claims suggest that smartphones will be officially launched in the coming weeks. However, the company has not officially confirmed it yet.
Redmi Turbo 5 series specification and features
The upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 series is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The base model of the lineup i.e. Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8500 ScC whereas the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500e SoC. However, the company has not officially announced the chipsets, but the experts claim that the company will reveal the configuration of the soon in the coming days.
The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset is reported to be manufactured using the TSMC’s 4nm process, with a core clock speed of up to 3.4GHz whereas the Dimensity 9500e is expected to manufactured using a more advance and capable 3nm process with peak frequency of 3.73GHz. The reports suggest that both the chipset is likely to be backed by advanced Mail GPUs.
Redmi Turbo 5 Battery and Charger
The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro was also seen at China’s 3C certification website with model number 2602BRT18C. According to the snapshots of the listing, the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is associated with a bundled charger of the model number MDY-18-EW, which features a 5VDC 3A output. This model number and charging speed correspond to 100W. Moreover, the lineup is expected to come with a 9,000mAh battery, while the Redmi Turbo 5 is reported to come with an 8,000mAh battery with support for similar 100W wired fast charging.
The Redmi Turbo 5 lineup will initially launch in China only. Later, it is expected to launch globally. It can also launch in India with a different model name.
Also Read: EV Push Meets SUV Boom: Maruti, Tata, Kia & Hyundai Gear Up For India’s Biggest Car Launches Of 2026
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed