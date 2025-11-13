LIVE TV
OnePlus 15 India Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Features, and Price Revealed

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15 in India today, revealing its features, livestream details, and expected pricing.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 13, 2025 14:36:24 IST

OnePlus is all set to unpack its flagship smartphone OnePlus 15, at 7 PM IST. The official OnePlus India YouTube channel. This oneplus model will be the company’s will be streaming the event live for fans and techies to catch up. The event will include all sorts of communication of full specifications, prices, availability, and new accessories for the Indian market.

What OnePlus 15 Will Offer?

As they have a flagship OnePlus 15, which runs on Qualcomm’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Hence, this may be the first Indian phone to offer this state-of-the-art processor. This device will unlock a 6.78-inch BOE Flexible AMOLED LTPO display, which will support your 1.5K resolution. This also has a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Not only its display good features, but also performance is further boosted with RAM options of 12GB or 16GB and UFS 4.1 storage that goes up to 1TB.

Camera & Battery Features

The imaging capability is reinforced by a combination of a triple rear camera of 50MP each, utilizing Sony sensors, plus a 32MP front-facing camera. This is also capable of 4K video recording. The product is equipped with a huge 7,300mAh battery, which not only supports 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging but also ensures a long battery life and immense recharge times!

Price and Availability

Now, as you all are aware, it’s time to give you an approximate price for the 12GB/256GB model in the Indian market, which will be around ₹72,999 and ₹79,999 for the 16GB/512GB version. This model will also be available for sale, which will start immediately after the launch on Amazon India and OnePlus’s online store. Hence, they will also provide promotional offers that include trade-in discounts and free accessories along with the purchase.

