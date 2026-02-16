LIVE TV
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo K14x 5G Goes Live On Sale: 6,500mAh Massive Battery, 50MP AI Camera And Dimensity 6300 Chipset At Just Rs…

Oppo K14x 5G Goes Live On Sale: 6,500mAh Massive Battery, 50MP AI Camera And Dimensity 6300 Chipset At Just Rs…

Oppo K14x 5G goes on sale in India from 16 February 2026 via Flipkart and Oppo E-store. It offers a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chip, 50MP AI camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging, starting at Rs 14,999.

Oppo K 14x launched in India
Oppo K 14x launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 16, 2026 15:59:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo K14x 5G Goes Live On Sale: 6,500mAh Massive Battery, 50MP AI Camera And Dimensity 6300 Chipset At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has stated the sales for the new K14x 5G in India from 16th February 2026 through e-commerce platform Flipkart and the Oppo India E-store. The device is a good option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly device with affordable 5G connectivity. 

Oppo K14x 5G features and specification 

The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1125 nits. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset which is a good processor for stable 5G connectivity and multitasking. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a primary camera of 50MP which is built on AI technology and has features such as AI Eraser, AI unblur, AI best shot, AI Protrait Retouching, and Dual view video. 

The camera also features an AI smart image matting 2.0 and Google Gemini integration to make overall experience smarter and more seamless. 

The key highlight of the smartphone is its huge battery. The newly launched phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery which is supported by a 45W wired fast charging. The company also offers reverse charging; the company claim that the device’s battery holds over 80 per cent of its health after 1,800 charge cycles. 

As per the company, users can enjoy 20.9 hours of calls or 17.6 hours of YouTube, or 16.1 hours with Maps, or 10.5 hours of Free Fire, or 9.4 hours of BGMI on a single charge. 

Oppo K14x 5G price 

The device is available in two variants offering 4GB RAM and 128GB which is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the higher storage variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:59 PM IST
Oppo K14x 5G Goes Live On Sale: 6,500mAh Massive Battery, 50MP AI Camera And Dimensity 6300 Chipset At Just Rs…

