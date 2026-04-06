Oppo Pad Mini To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 8,000mAh Massive Battery And AMOLED Display—Check All Features And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Oppo is all set to jump into the compact tablet market with the all-new Pad Mini. However, the company has not officially announced the device, but the leaks point to a launch coming soon with some crazy impressive specs and features.

The device aims for users who want something portable but still powerful. The device is set to go head-to-head with top compact tablets out there.

Oppo Pad Mini features and specifications

The 3:2 aspect ratio of the screen makes it great for both work and streaming Netflix or YouTube videos. In terms of design, the company may adopt a unibody metal chassis only 5.39mm thick and weighing just about 279 grams.

The media reports suggest that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. If this is true, this is going to be the most powerful tablet in its size range, easily handling games, multitasking, and everyday productivity.

In terms of camera, the upcoming device is expected to feature a 13MP camera on the rear panel.

Oppo Mini Pad Battery and Connectivity

The media reports and industry experts claim that the device will be packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery supported by 67W wired fast charging, so the device can last for all day and can charge quickly.

The device is reported to support only an eSIM giving more options to stay online wherever and whenever. The device is said to be rival straight against Apple’s upcoming iPad mini (8th generation). US based tech giant Apple is further expected to add a number of features such as IP certifications for resistance against dust and water, but Chinese manufacturer Oppo could get attention with its high-refresh rate OLED display

The company has not confirmed anything regarding the launch date of the device. However, reports suggest that the launch is near. Also Read: Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip, 6,500mAh Battery, And Nothing Inspired ‘Active Matrix Display’, Check All Features, Launch Date And Offers

