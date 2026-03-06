LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

Oracle layoffs 2026: Oracle plans thousands of job cuts as rising data center costs and massive AI investments strain finances amid rapid cloud expansion.

Oracle plans thousands of job cuts.(Photo: X)
Oracle plans thousands of job cuts.(Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 6, 2026 13:45:38 IST

Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

Oracle is reportedly planning thousands of job cuts as the enterprise software giant grapples with rising costs linked to its massive data-center expansion. 

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is facing financial pressure while investing heavily in infrastructure needed to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence computing power.

Once considered a smaller competitor in the cloud market, Oracle has rapidly strengthened its position over the past year, partly due to a major $300 billion partnership with OpenAI. 

The deal has increased demand for Oracle’s cloud and computing services, pushing the company to expand its data-center capacity to support large-scale AI workloads.

But investors have grown worried about how it would fund the data center expansion needed to serve OpenAI and other customers, including Elon Musk’s xAI and Meta META.O.

In December, the company said it expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 to be $15 billion higher than the $35 billion figure the company estimated during its first-quarter earnings call.

The layoffs will impact divisions across Oracle and may be implemented as soon as this month, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Some cuts will be aimed at job categories that the company expects will shrink due to AI.

The planned reductions are expected to be wider-reaching than Oracle‘s typical rolling job cuts, according to Bloomberg.

This week, Oracle announced internally that it would be reviewing many of the open job listings in its cloud division, effectively slowing down or freezing the hiring process, the report added.

Oracle declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The company had about 162,000 full-time employees as of May 31, 2025, according to its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The software company, chaired by billionaire Larry Ellison, in February outlined plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion this year in order to expand its cloud infrastructure, fueling investor concerns about its rising debt load.

Oracle will report third-quarter results on Tuesday. Its shares fell more than 15% last year, with its December results showing about $10 billion in cash burn for the first half of the fiscal year.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

