PlayStation Plus February Leak: Why The Internet Is Not Excited About The 'Flagship' Title? Fans Call It 'Mid' Ahead Of Release

PlayStation Plus February Leak: Why The Internet Is Not Excited About The ‘Flagship’ Title? Fans Call It ‘Mid’ Ahead Of Release

A trusted leak suggests Undisputed may headline PlayStation Plus Essential in February 2026—but with poor critic and player reviews, many subscribers are likely to feel disappointed and may pin their hopes on a stronger March lineup instead.

Playstation
Playstation

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 26, 2026 15:06:22 IST

If you have been holding your breath for a win on PlayStation Plus Essential in February you can let it out now. The first leak, for the games that will be available month is out and if this is the main game, the PlayStation Plus Essential User is probably going to feel a little disappointed. The PlayStation Plus Essential User might think this is not what they were hoping for.

The news is coming from Billbil-kun, who’s like a person that people trust to tell them what is going on with Sony. Billbil-kun is really good at finding out secrets and telling people about them. Because Billbil-kun is usually right we can much believe what they say is true even if Sony does not say it officially. Billbil-kun is like a spokesperson, for Sony. Not officially.

The Headliner: A Heavyweight Letdown?

People are talking about a leak on Dealabs. It says the big game, for February is Undisputed, a boxing game that comes out in 2024. This game is made by Steel City Interactive and Deep Silver. A new boxing game sounds like an idea.. The truth is, this game is not that great.

User should remember these statistics before you get your hopes up:

People who review things do not like it. It has a score of 37 percent on OpenCritic. This score is based on what the critics think. The critics do not recommend it. That is why it has such a low score, on OpenCritic.

People who play the game are not really sure about it. On Steam the reviews are just okay they are called “Mixed”. The people who use the PlayStation Store do not think it is very good they gave it 2.57 out of 5 stars. The game is getting reviews from the Player Sentiment on Steam and the PlayStation Store. Player Sentiment is not very positive, about the game.

Why the “Flagship” Label Matters

The thing that worries the User the most is not the game but what Billbil-Kun says about it. He calls it the “flagship” title. Normally the flagship is the game that is supposed to get people to pay for a subscription. If a game that people are not really excited about is the game then that does not sound good for the other games that are coming out in February. The User is concerned, about the rest of the February roster because of this. The game is supposed to be the one but it is not getting people very excited. This is a problem because the flagship game is the one that is supposed to make people want to subscribe.

Sony was doing well near the end of 2025. They were making a lot of music that people loved. This new leak is a letdown. It is like Sony tripped up just as 2026 was starting to get going. Sony was on a roll with these songs but this leak, from Sony is not what people were hoping for from Sony.

Is There a Silver Lining?

The critics might be wrong about Undisputed. It could be a really great game that people who play games will love.. Maybe Sony will change their plan and add some amazing independent games to make things more fair, for the average player who likes Undisputed and other games.

However, looking at the data, the User might be better off looking ahead to March and hoping Sony didn’t overpay for a title that most players seem happy to skip. 

Also Read: Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 3:06 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: playstationplaystation plus games

QUICK LINKS