LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

WhatsApp users can create personalised Republic Day 2026 stickers and greetings using built-in AI tools instead of forwarding generic messages.

Whatsapp Stickers to wish Republic Day
Whatsapp Stickers to wish Republic Day

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 26, 2026 12:19:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

Republic Day is one of the most widely celebrated national festival in India. In 2026, the digital greeting has been a new way to share wishes with loved ones. Users can wish their friends and family a creative way by creating customised stickers and greetings using AI features available on WhatsApp despite forwarding standard messages. 
 
the AI tools of WhatsApp allow users to create visuals based on simple text prompts, and through this user can share personalised content without heavy designing or any specific skills. 

You Might Be Interested In

Steps to create WhatsApp stickers using AI 

The app allows users to generate AI-powered stickers directly within the app using Meta AI. The tool functions on both individual and group chats. Here are the simple steps through which users can generate custom AI stickers on WhatsApp 

  • Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to chat where you want to send a sticker 
  • Step 2: Tap the emoji icon in the message bar and select the stickers sections. 
  • Step 3: Select the “Create” option below the search bar 
  • Step 4: Choose “Generate with AI” option 
  • Step 5: Enter a prompt such as “Republic Day 2026 sticker with Indian flag” or “26 January   patriotic sticker in tricolour theme” 
  • Step 6: WhatsApp will create multiple sticker options based on the prompt 
  • Step 7: Tap on a sticker to send it; it will also be saved in Recent Stickers. 

Users can create as much as they want using prompts featuring national symbols, children’s saluting, Ashoka Chakra design, or text-based Republic Day messages. 

You Might Be Interested In

Alternative apps for customised Republic Day greetings 

Other than WhatsApp, users can also use third-party apps. Sticker.ly which offers background remover and sticker packs, Picsart which allows image editing with text and filters, and stickify consists of a sticker studio for photos, videos, and GIFs. These apps support exporting stickers directly to WhatsApp. 

Also Read: Google Gemini Guide: How To Create Unique Republic Day Images, Selfies, And Patriotic Photos – Use These Top 5 Prompts

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 12:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: WhatsApp wishes

RELATED News

Google Gemini Guide: How To Create Unique Republic Day Images, Selfies, And Patriotic Photos – Use These Top 5 Prompts

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date LEAKED? Check Out Pre-Order Timeline, Sale Details, Price, And Strategy

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

LATEST NEWS

Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

BrahMos, Akash, Shaktibaan, Divyastra And More: India’s Military Might On Full Display at Republic Day 2026

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

77th Republic Day Parade 2026 Marks Historic Debut Of Suryastra System, Bhairav Battalion, And Bactrian Camels Showcasing India’s Military Prowess

Republic Day 2026: IAF Showcases RUDRA, Apache And Prachand Helicopters In Stunning Aerial Display At January 26 Parade

Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India’s Business Growth Story

Republic Day 2026 ‘Safa’ Tradition Continues – What Is PM Narendra Modi Wearing? All About The Turban Everyone Is Talking About

Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes Second Indian Astronaut to Receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma

After 19 Minute 34 Second Leaked Video To 7:11 Seconds Umair Viral MMS Pakistan, Why Is Everyone Searching For 50-Minute Clip?

What to Expect at Republic Day Parade Today, 26 January 2026 at Kartavya Path: India’s 77th Celebration of Freedom

Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own
Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own
Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own
Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

QUICK LINKS