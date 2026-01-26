Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

Republic Day is one of the most widely celebrated national festival in India. In 2026, the digital greeting has been a new way to share wishes with loved ones. Users can wish their friends and family a creative way by creating customised stickers and greetings using AI features available on WhatsApp despite forwarding standard messages.
the AI tools of WhatsApp allow users to create visuals based on simple text prompts, and through this user can share personalised content without heavy designing or any specific skills.
Steps to create WhatsApp stickers using AI
The app allows users to generate AI-powered stickers directly within the app using Meta AI. The tool functions on both individual and group chats. Here are the simple steps through which users can generate custom AI stickers on WhatsApp
- Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to chat where you want to send a sticker
- Step 2: Tap the emoji icon in the message bar and select the stickers sections.
- Step 3: Select the “Create” option below the search bar
- Step 4: Choose “Generate with AI” option
- Step 5: Enter a prompt such as “Republic Day 2026 sticker with Indian flag” or “26 January patriotic sticker in tricolour theme”
- Step 6: WhatsApp will create multiple sticker options based on the prompt
- Step 7: Tap on a sticker to send it; it will also be saved in Recent Stickers.
Users can create as much as they want using prompts featuring national symbols, children’s saluting, Ashoka Chakra design, or text-based Republic Day messages.
Alternative apps for customised Republic Day greetings
Other than WhatsApp, users can also use third-party apps. Sticker.ly which offers background remover and sticker packs, Picsart which allows image editing with text and filters, and stickify consists of a sticker studio for photos, videos, and GIFs. These apps support exporting stickers directly to WhatsApp.
