Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’

Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’

This AI model allows users to transform ordinary selfies into stunning, dreamy portraits, complete with flowing hair, elegant sarees, and scenic backdrops.

Shantanu Naidu's Hilarious Jab At Gemini AI Saree Trend
Shantanu Naidu's Hilarious Jab At Gemini AI Saree Trend

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 16, 2025 12:04:33 IST

Recently, there has been an explosion of pictures showing women in beautiful sarees. The reason behind this trend is Nano Banana, Google DeepMind’s latest image-editing tool available in the Google Gemini app. This AI model allows users to transform ordinary selfies into stunning, dreamy portraits, complete with flowing hair, elegant sarees, and scenic backdrops. Many users have been living out their Bollywood fantasies through these AI-generated images.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Naidu, who served as the manager of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, gave a hilarious take on the trend. In a video shared on Instagram, he pointed out that most people posting AI saree pictures live in India and already own many sarees. “Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein…” he said.

He even compared the trend to asking AI to generate a picture with a dog that is already sitting next to you. “The dog is right there. Just go sit next to him and take a picture!” he joked.

Naidu encouraged people to wear their own sarees instead of generating AI versions. “Original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhta hai. Saree pehno, photo nikalo (You look more beautiful in your original saree. Just wear a saree and click a photo),” he added. He mentioned he would understand if people used AI to create pictures in wedding gowns, which most Indians don’t have, but for sarees, he found the trend unnecessary.

The video was shared with a disclaimer: “Mai toh masti mai bolta hai (I just talk in jest).” Despite being humorous, Naidu’s words struck a chord with thousands of viewers. Comments flooded in like “Finally someone said it” and “Bro just casually spilled the truth and sipped his tea.”

ALSO READ: Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: ‘Be Cautious With…’

Tags: geminiGoogleGoogle GeminiNano bananaratan tataShantanu Naidu

RELATED News

Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try
It’s For You. Google Gemini: Transform Your Ordinary Photos Into Stunning 4K Retro AI Portraits
Goggle Gemini Festive Trend: Turn Your Picture Into Festive Saree Look! Here Are The Prompts
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You

LATEST NEWS

GIBS Business School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2026 Batch: Flagship PGDM, BBA, and Newly Launched MBA Program
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal
Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced With Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter: Check Dates, Schedule And Full List Of Performers
Bill vs Invoice vs Receipt: Understanding the Essential Key Differences
Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement
Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More
Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’
Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’
Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’
Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’

QUICK LINKS