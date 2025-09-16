Ratan Tata Aide Shantanu Naidu Roasts Gemini AI Saree Trend: ‘Tum Log India Me…’

Recently, there has been an explosion of pictures showing women in beautiful sarees. The reason behind this trend is Nano Banana, Google DeepMind’s latest image-editing tool available in the Google Gemini app. This AI model allows users to transform ordinary selfies into stunning, dreamy portraits, complete with flowing hair, elegant sarees, and scenic backdrops. Many users have been living out their Bollywood fantasies through these AI-generated images.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Naidu, who served as the manager of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, gave a hilarious take on the trend. In a video shared on Instagram, he pointed out that most people posting AI saree pictures live in India and already own many sarees. “Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein…” he said.

He even compared the trend to asking AI to generate a picture with a dog that is already sitting next to you. “The dog is right there. Just go sit next to him and take a picture!” he joked.

Naidu encouraged people to wear their own sarees instead of generating AI versions. “Original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhta hai. Saree pehno, photo nikalo (You look more beautiful in your original saree. Just wear a saree and click a photo),” he added. He mentioned he would understand if people used AI to create pictures in wedding gowns, which most Indians don’t have, but for sarees, he found the trend unnecessary.

The video was shared with a disclaimer: “Mai toh masti mai bolta hai (I just talk in jest).” Despite being humorous, Naidu’s words struck a chord with thousands of viewers. Comments flooded in like “Finally someone said it” and “Bro just casually spilled the truth and sipped his tea.”

