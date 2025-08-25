How To Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android & iPhone: Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used apps in the world. While the “Delete for everyone” feature is available and easy to use, many messages don’t fully get deleted. Once sent, messages are stored somewhere no matter what.

Why People Want To Read Deleted Messages

It is basic human nature to be curious about what was deleted after a notification. To avoid missing important information accidently removed. Or maybe just to keep track of conversations without confusion.

Method 1- Using Notification History (Android)

Android phones have a built-in Notification History option.

Go to Settings > Apps and Notifications > Notifications > Notification History.

Turn it ON to start saving future notifications. So, you won’t miss out on deleted messages in the future.

Con: It only works for text messages and not images or voice notes.

Method 2: Using Third-Party Apps (Android)

Some third party apps like Notisave or WAMR help in storing deleted messages. They save a copy of your incoming WhatsApp notifications. If a message is deleted, you can still view it inside the app.

Cons: These apps need permission to access notifications and storage.

Method 3: Using Notification Settings (iPhone)

iPhones do NOT have a built-in notification history like Android. BUT, however, you can check deleted messages from the Notification Center if they were visible before deletion. If the deleted WhatsApp message was in notifications, you can still read it there!

Method 4: Using Third-Party Tools (iPhone)

Apps like Notification History for iOS may help retrieve messages. Some backup tools like iCloud or iTunes restore can bring older and deleted chats back. Caution: Restoring backups may overwrite current data.

Important Things To Note

These methods mainly work for text messages, not deleted media.

They only show messages after you enable the notification saving feature.

Privacy and security should be considered when using third-party apps.

Disclaimer-

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. Some things may vary.